The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 06:36 PM IST

India, All India

Not enough scientific data mentioned: Art of Living on NGT report

ANI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 6:31 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 6:28 pm IST

Environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said the report by the NGT clearly indicts the Art of Living for damaging the flood plains of Yamuna.

Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo: File)
 Spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. (Photo: File)

New Delhi/Gurugram: Disagreeing with the report of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) holding Sri Sri Ravi Sankar's Art of Living (AOL) foundation responsible for destroying the Yamuna floodplain during the 'World Culture Festival' in 2016, the foundation on Thursday said there is not enough scientific data in the report, which seems arbitrary.

"We have a fundamental doubt on this report that has been put out. We don't see enough scientific data on this report, which can then justify and then go to the next step to quantify the amount of 'so called' damage. I have personally gone through that 31-page report, not enough scientific data is available. It still seems very arbitrary," Art of Living spokesperson Jaideep Nath said.

He further said there are some photographs in the report which comprise pre-monsoon and post monsoon.

"An area, in most of north looks very brown in the month of March-April and through the summer months, then the rain blesses the land and everything becomes green. You cannot say after pictures are brown and the previous ones seem very green. That is not right," he added.

He requested the court to evaluate the issue objectively.

"There is no damage. They are talking of soil compaction, but in actual the soil is not compact, the nature of the soil is that it cannot get compacted," Nath said.

"Our legal team is ready along with the environmentalists who work with us. There has been an unfair accusation made that art of living has damaged something," he added.

Meanwhile, environmentalist Vimlendu Jha said the report by the NGT clearly indicts the Art of Living for damaging the flood plains of Yamuna.

"It clearly says that almost 119 hectares of the flood plain have been completely destroyed. It also says that it will take almost Rs. 40 crore and minimum 10 years to restore the flood plains," he said.

"All the vegetations have been destroyed, all the small water bodies on the bank of Yamuna has been destroyed. If someone has damaged the environment, however powerful that organization is, it needs to pay and the responsibility needs to be fixed," he asserted.

The NGT appointed Committee of Experts has said that the rehabilitation of Yamuna floodplains destroyed by AOL's 'World Culture Festival' will cost Rs. 13.29 crores and take almost 10 years.

The green panel had last year allowed the AOL to hold the three-day ' World Culture Festival' on the Yamuna flood plains but following the event the former slapped a fine of Rs. five crore as interim environment compensation on the foundation for damaging biodiversity of the ecologically sensitive floodplains.

The Art of Living had submitted the final installment of its compensation amounting to Rs. 4.75 crore in June 2016.

The foundation had deposited the compensation amount through demand draft to the DDA on June 3, 2016.

Tags: art of living, sri sri ravi shankar, yamuna floodplain, world culture festival
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Man rushed to hospital after breaking penis during sex

2

‘Tatooine’ from Star Wars could actually be a habitable planet

3

Gambhir, Sehwag tweet in support of attacked CRPF Jawans

4

NASA releases images of night-time view of India

5

Samsung Galaxy S8+ 6GB/128GB already sold out

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

Devotees around the world take part in unique Holy Week celebrations before Easter. (Photo: AP)

People take part in Holy Week rituals in Spain, Uruaguay and Guatemala

Thailand celebrates the start of the Buddhist New Year festival with elephants spraying water on tourists. (Photo: AP)

Thailand celebrates Buddhist New Year Songkran with excited tourists

For Christians, Palm Sunday marks Jesus Christ's entrance into Jerusalem, when his followers laid palm branches in his path, prior to his crucifixion (Photo: AP)

Christians around the world celebrate Palm Sunday with diverse traditions

The internet cannot handle Donald Trump and his attempt at building ties with people and so they came up with the most unique way to make fun of him. (Photo: Twitter/Trumpties)

Trump is busy building ties and the internet is having fun with it

Multiple villages in Spain walk the streets in masks of different shapes and sizes celebrating the mask festival before the carnival. (Photo: AP)

Spaniards parade the street celebrating traditional mask festival

Clicking that perfect Instagram shot of your trips can actually get you rich. A couple bitten by the travel bug has been able to earn thousands of dollars per Instagram photo while they explore the world. (Photo: Instagram/ @doyoutravel)

Travelling couple makes thousands of dollars per Instagram shot

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham