Haryana launches 'Operation Durga' to ensure women safety in the state

ANI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 3:30 pm IST
The CM's Flying Squad formed 24 teams to catch offenders from all of Haryana for their alleged involvement in crimes against women.

Eve-teasers detained by the police in Haryana. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
Haryana: Haryana on Thursday launched 'Operation Durga' to ensure women safety in the state, under which the police caught at least 72 eve-teasers on its first day.

The Chief Minister's Flying Squad formed 24 teams to catch offenders from all districts of Haryana for their alleged involvement in crimes against women.

"Operation Durga, an initiative launched by the Haryana Government, is a good step for the betterment of society and for women safety. I request the people to not waste their precious time and to focus on their work, studies, etc. The main focus of this drive is on the youth as these days they are distracted and this is a good way to get them back to track," retired Principal of a college said.

The team includes woman personnel, nine sub-inspectors of police, 14 assistant sub-inspectors, six head constables and 13 constables, besides other police officers from each district.

The teams visited different public places like schools, colleges, bus stands and railway stations and nabbed persons involved in committing crimes against women.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordered all the district administrators to ensure women safety in the state. Director General of Police Uttar Pradesh (DGP) Javeed Ahmad then launched 'Anti-Romeo squads' to keep a check on eve-teasing in public areas.

