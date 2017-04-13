The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Apr 13, 2017 | Last Update : 09:37 PM IST

India, All India

Appear at my residential court: Justice Karnan's 'suo moto order' to CJI, SC judges

PTI
Published : Apr 13, 2017, 8:23 pm IST
Updated : Apr 13, 2017, 8:22 pm IST

Justice Karnan claimed that the 7 judges of the bench have insulted him 'wantonly and deliberately and with malafide intention'.

Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan (Photo: PTI)
 Calcutta High Court Judge C.S. Karnan (Photo: PTI)

Kolkata: Defiant Calcutta High Court judge CS Karnan on Thursday asked the Chief Justice of India and six judges of the Supreme Court, who have issued contempt notice to him, to appear before him at his “residential court” on April 28.

Justice Karnan claimed that the seven judges of the bench have insulted him “wantonly and deliberately and with malafide intention”.

He said the judges have been asked to defend themselves against the charge of violating the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act, levelled by him. Justice Karnan has been insisting that he is being discriminated against because he is a Dalit.

Addressing journalists at his residence, Justice Karnan said, “On 28.04.2017 at 11:30 am, the Hon’ble seven judges as mentioned above will appear before me at my Rosedale Residential Court and give their views regarding quantum of punishment for the violation of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act.”

He passed the “suo motu judicial order” from his residence which, he said, has now become his “make-shift court”.

In the signed order, justice Karnan said on March 31, he had “pronounced a judgement wherein the Hon’ble seven judges are accused under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Atrocities Act, 1989”.

In Thursday’s order, justice Karnan said that CJI justice JS Khehar had on March 31 raised a question as to how his mental health was. The question was “endorsed” by the six other judges of the bench, Justice Karnan, said, adding it amounted to insulting him in open court.

Justice Karnan had on March 31 appeared in the Supreme Court in the contempt case against him, a first in the Indian judicial history, and sought restoration of his powers as a condition for his re-appearance, but the plea was rejected.

The seven-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Khehar granted him four weeks to respond to the contempt notice, while refusing to restore his judicial and administrative powers as a serving high court judge.

The apex court had on March 10 issued a bailable warrant against Justice Karnan to ensure his presence before it in the matter after he levelled accusations against several judges.

The court had taken a strong note of Justice Karnan’s non-appearance despite being served with the contempt notice and asked the Director General of West Bengal police to execute the warrant to ensure his presence.

Tags: justice karnan, cji, calcutta hc, supreme court, contempt of court
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Related Stories

MOST POPULAR

1

Video: In UP, murder accused goes shopping with policemen

2

This throwback picture of Amitabh Bachchan with Ranbir Kapoor as a kid, is a treat to your eyes

3

Man rushed to hospital after breaking penis during sex

4

‘Tatooine’ from Star Wars could actually be a habitable planet

5

Gambhir, Sehwag tweet in support of attacked CRPF Jawans

more

Editors' Picks

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

PV Sindhu and Carolina Marin came out battling hard, but the former clinched it in the end. (Photo: PTI)

PV Sindhu breezes past Carolina Marin to clinch India Open

Debutant Kuldeep Yadav scalped four wickets as Australia failed to cash in on Steve Smith’s hundred and were all out for 300. (Photo: AP)

Kuldeep Yadav stars as Australia all out for 300

Steve Smith became the third fastest batsman from his country to reach the 5,000-run mark, at the Jharkhand Cricket Association stadium. (Photo: BCCI)

Steve Smith becomes 3rd fastest Australian to score 5,000 runs in Test cricket

more

ALSO FROMSports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham