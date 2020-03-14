Saturday, Mar 14, 2020 | Last Update : 01:36 AM IST

India, All India

69-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in New Delhi

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2020, 10:45 pm IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2020, 10:54 pm IST

This is the second death due to the Covid-19 virus in India

Workers clean the entry gates at Rajeev Chowk metro station in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2020. India has more than 80 positive coronavirus cases so far. (PTI)
 Workers clean the entry gates at Rajeev Chowk metro station in the wake of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in New Delhi, Friday, March 13, 2020. India has more than 80 positive coronavirus cases so far. (PTI)

New Delhi: A 69-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection has died in New Delhi, health ministry and Delhi government officials said.

The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), it said, adding that she had tested positive for COVID-19.

The woman had been admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, officials said.

This is the second victim due to coronavirus infection in India, following the death of a 76-year-old man in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on Tuesday.  

Tags: delhi coronavirus, death, covid-19
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

