69-year-old coronavirus positive woman dies in New Delhi

This is the second death due to the Covid-19 virus in India
New Delhi: A 69-year-old woman who tested positive for coronavirus infection has died in New Delhi, health ministry and Delhi government officials said.
The death was caused due to co-morbidity (diabetes and hypertension), it said, adding that she had tested positive for COVID-19.
The woman had been admitted in Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, officials said.
This is the second victim due to coronavirus infection in India, following the death of a 76-year-old man in Kalaburagi, Karnataka on Tuesday.