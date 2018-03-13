The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 | Last Update : 01:14 PM IST

India, All India

Naresh Agrawal 'regrets' remark on Jaya Bachchan after Sushma's rap

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 13, 2018, 11:55 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2018, 11:56 am IST

Agrawal’s comment deeply embarrassed the BJP; Sushma Swaraj and Smriti Irani condemned his derogatory remarks.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agarwal being welcomed by Union minister Piyush Goyal as he joins BJP. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Agarwal being welcomed by Union minister Piyush Goyal as he joins BJP. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A day after issuing a statement while joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and bidding adieu to Samajwadi Party (SP), Naresh Agrawal on Tuesday has expressed his "regret" for his comment disparaging actor-politician Jaya Bachchan as someone "who used to dance in films".

Agrawal’s comment deeply embarrassed the BJP, with leaders including Union ministers Sushma Swaraj and Smriti Irani condemning his derogatory remarks.

"I had said something which was given a different angle by the media. All I can say is that I didn't intend to hurt anyone. I express my regret, if it did hurt anyone. I take back my words, " Naresh Agrawal told media. Asked whether he was apologising, the politician shot back, "Do you understand the meaning of khed (regret)?"

In his initiation ceremony at the BJP headquarters in Delhi on Monday, Naresh Agrawal said he was humiliated by the SP as he lost the Rajya Sabha election ticket to Jaya Bachchan.

"My status was reduced to that of a film actor. Because of her, the ticket (for Rajya Sabha) was not given to me, which I did not find right," Naresh Agrawal said. 

Senior BJP leader and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted: "Naresh Agrawal has joined BJP. He is welcome. However, his comments regarding Jaya Bachhan ji are improper and unacceptable."

Also Read: Sushma slams Naresh Agrawal's comment on Jaya Bachchan

Re-tweeting the comment, Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani posted that "when a woman's honour is challenged we stand as one in our condemnation irrespective of our politics."

Naresh Agrawal was also criticised by his former boss and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, with whom he was very close once. "We condemn Naresh Agrawal. This is not just an insult to actors but also Indian women," Akhilesh Yadav said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had distanced his party from Naresh Agrawal's remarks, saying it respects people from all fields and welcomed them in politics.

Naresh Agrawal, who has also had a stint in the Congress, is not new to controversy. In 2017, he was criticised by the BJP over his remarks in the Rajya Sabha mocking Hindu gods.

Naresh Agrawal's term as Rajya Sabha member ends on April 2.

Tags: naresh agrawal, jaya bachchan, naresh agrawal bjp, samajwadi party
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

KriArj Entertainment to remake Woh Kaun Thi, is Shahid Kapoor roped in?

2

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims Russian scientist

3

MIT claims that limitless nuclear fusion energy could soon be available

4

Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States

5

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham