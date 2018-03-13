The Asian Age | News

Kamal Haasan slams Rajinikanth's 'silence' on Cauvery issue among others

PTI
Published : Mar 13, 2018, 11:08 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2018, 11:10 am IST

Rajinikanth has earlier come under flak from various quarters for not actively taking part in protests over the Cauvery issue.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was deteriorating. (Photo: PTI/File)
Coimbatore: Actor-turned-politician and 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' founder Kamal Haasan on Monday said his contemporary actor Rajinikanth, who is also set to launch his political party, has not reacted on various matters and it was wrong to single out his 'silence' on the Cauvery issue.

"This is not the only issue on which Rajanikanth has not expressed his opinion. But there are several other issues also and it is not right to point only to one issue," he told reporters in Coimbatore.

Haasan, who had met Rajinikanth before launching his party, was replying to a specific question on Rajinikanth maintaining 'silence' on the Cauvery water sharing issue with Karnataka.

Rajinikanth, who has earlier come under flak from various quarters for not actively taking part in protests organised by the film industry in the past over the Cauvery issue, has recently expressed disappointment over the Supreme Court verdict reducing the quantum of water to Tamil Nadu from Cauvery river.

He had also urged the state government to file a review petition in the top court.

To a question on the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board, Haasan said the Centre must set up the board immediately.

He replied in the negative when asked whether he had discussed Bhavani river and dam issue when he met Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan recently.

The actor-politician alleged that the law and order situation in Tamil Nadu was deteriorating.

Tags: makkal needhi maiam, kamal haasan, rajinikanth, cauvery water dispute
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

