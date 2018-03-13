The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Mar 13, 2018 | Last Update : 01:13 PM IST

India, All India

INX Media case: ED moves SC against Delhi HC order preventing Karti's arrest

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 13, 2018, 11:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2018, 12:11 pm IST

The Delhi High Court has granted relief to Karti till the next hearing on March 20. 

Karti had moved the Delhi High Court on March 8 following directions from the Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Karti had moved the Delhi High Court on March 8 following directions from the Supreme Court. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday approached the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order granting interim relief to Karti Chidambaram from being arrested by the probe agency in the INX Media money laundering case.

The court has granted relief to Karti till the next hearing on March 20. 

Karti had moved the Delhi High Court on March 8 following directions from the Supreme Court.

Delhi's Patiala House Court on Monday sent Karti Chidambaram, son of former Union minister P Chidambaram, to judicial custody till March 24 in the INX Media corruption case. 

The CBI produced Karti in the court after his three-day police custody expired and sought 15 days judicial custody. 

The court dismissed Karti's plea for early hearing of his bail application.

Special judge Sunil Rana pronounced the order after the CBI said that he was not required for custodial interrogation. 

On his plea seeking separate cell and protection in Tihar Jail, the court said the jail manual would be followed. It also said that his bail plea would be heard on March 15 as scheduled. The court denied Karti’s request for home food in the jail.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: karti chidambaram, inx media case, money laundering, ed, supreme court, delhi high court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

KriArj Entertainment to remake Woh Kaun Thi, is Shahid Kapoor roped in?

2

Three-fingered mummies in Peru are aliens, claims Russian scientist

3

MIT claims that limitless nuclear fusion energy could soon be available

4

Data breach victims can sue Yahoo in the United States

5

‘Definitely not running’ but Oprah has some wisdom for 2020 prez candidates

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Chinese lantern artists created more the 300 different light sculptures and light installations for Magic light worlds in Germany. (Photos: AP)

Germany zoo welcomes visitors to its annual light show

King's Cup Elephant Polo tournament raises funds for projects that better lives of Thailand's wild and domesticated elephant population.(Photos: AP)

Thailand's elephant polo a sport for the heavyweights

From moose grazing on shrubs, to canine ball retrievers, or rhinos playing in the snow here are animals who were in news this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals that grabbed headlines this week

International Women's Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating gender parity. (Photo: AP)

International Women's Day 2018: Celebrating womanhood across world

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham