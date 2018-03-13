The Asian Age | News



IndiGo cancels 47 flights after DGCA grounds 8 planes with faulty engines

Published : Mar 13, 2018, 10:27 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2018, 10:28 am IST



IndiGo operates about 1,000 flights daily.
 

New Delhi: Budget carrier IndiGo has cancelled as many as 47 flights on Tuesday after the country's aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation, or DGCA grounded eight A320Neo planes of IndiGo with faulty Pratt & Whitney engines, along with three such aircraft of GoAir.

IndiGo has cancelled 47 flights across its domestic network on March 13, the airline announced on its website.

The flights that have been cancelled are from Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Patna, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Amritsar, Srinagar and Guwahati, among others.

The DGCA cracked the whip after an IndiGo flight bound for Lucknow returned to Ahmedabad within 40 minutes of it getting airborne due to a mid-air engine failure on Monday.

Citing safety of aircraft operations, the DGCA Director, in the March 12 order, said that A320 Neos fitted with PW1100 engines beyond ESN 450 have been grounded with immediate effect.

Three other IndiGo A320Neo planes have been on the ground since February following similar engine problems.

on Monday, hundreds of passengers were stranded across the country as dozens of flights were cancelled by IndiGo and GoAir following the grounding of 11 planes.

IndiGo operates about 1,000 flights daily.

IndiGo carries about 40 per cent of domestic flyers, while GoAir has a market share of around 10 per cent.

