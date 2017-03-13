The Asian Age | News

Wife’s win opens BJP doors for Dayashankar Singh again

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 13, 2017, 6:43 am IST
Updated : Mar 13, 2017, 6:46 am IST

Lucknow: A day after his wife Swati Singh was elected from Sarojini Nagar seat in Lucknow, state BJP president Keshav Maurya revoked the expulsion of her husband Dayashankar Singh.

Dayashankar Singh had been expelled in July last year after he made a derogatory remark against BSP president Mayawati.

Talking to reporters, Mr Singh said that he was happy to be back in the party mainstream.

BJP secretary Vijay Pathak said that even during the period of his expulsion, Dayashankar Singh had continued to work for the party.

Dayashankar Singh’s wife, Swati Singh, was appointed chief of the women’s wing after she put up a spirited fight against BSP leaders who had used abusive language against her minor daughter.

