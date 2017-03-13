The Asian Age | News

Poor voted for BJP on note ban, says Nitish Kumar

THE ASIAN AGE. | NAYEAR AZAD
Published : Mar 13, 2017, 1:25 am IST
The move by Mr Kumar is now being analysed as his silent support to the BJP.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Photo: PTI)
Patna: While secular parties, including the RJD, have gone into introspection mode after the blockbuster victory of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar blamed political parties for opposing the demonetisation drive, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as one of the reasons for their loss.

Outlining the reasons behind the landslide victory in Uttar Pradesh, Nitish Kumar released a statement on his twitter handle stating that “there was no need to oppose demonetisation as it gave immense relief to poor people who felt that the decision was against corrupt people”.

He added that “backward classes supported the BJP as no attempt was made by political parties to unite them”.

According to sources, the statement was released after assessing the political situation in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Though there was no immediate reaction by other constituents of the grand alliance in Bihar, but if some of the party workers in the RJD are to be believed, the statement is likely to cause a further rift.

Nitish Kumar was the first chief minister to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demonetisation issue, while other Opposition parties had protested against the move. Mr Kumar’s statement also gave rise to speculations about his growing closeness with the BJP. Observers believe that results in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh may impact the political equations in Bihar.

Political pundits pointed out that while the Congress joined hands with the Samajwadi Party and the RJD supported the SP-Congress alliance in Uttar Pradesh, Mr Kumar took a neutral stand by choosing not to campaign for any party or field candidates there.

The move by Mr Kumar is now being analysed as his silent support to the BJP. The issue was later raised by senior RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh who while speaking on the results of UP elections questioned his absence.

Tags: nitish kumar, demonetisation, narendra modi
Location: India, Bihar, Patna

