Amarinder oath on March 16, to visit Delhi tomorrow

The Congress returned to power in Punjab after a gap of 10 years by winning 77 seats.

Chandigarh: After leading the Congress to a resounding victory over the Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP combine in the Assembly polls, senior unit chief Captain Amarinder Singh will take oath as Punjab’s chief minister on March 16.

He was unanimously elected the new leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) on Sunday. Later, he met governor V.P. Singh Badnore to stake claim to form the next government. Mr Singh told reporters that some party members would also be sworn in as ministers on the same day, but did not give any details.

Mr Singh would visit Delhi on March 14 to meet Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and discuss about formation of the new government.

AICC secretary in charge of Punjab, Asha Kumari, told mediapersons that the newly elected MLAs passed a one-line resolution uthorising party president Sonia Gandhi and vice-president Rahul Gandhi to take a decision on the new CLP leader. After Mr Gandhi proposed the name of Mr Gandhi, the legislators elected him by a show of hands, she said.

The Congress returned to power in Punjab after a gap of 10 years by winning 77 seats.