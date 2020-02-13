2 Indians on ship in Japan test positive for coronavirus

Indian members of cruise seek govt’s help.

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Tokyo has reached out to the Indian crew members and passengers on board Japanese luxury cruise Diamond Princess that has been kept in quarantine for Novel Coronavirus (n-CoV) at anchor, off the coast of Yokohama (Japan).

Out of 3,711 persons on-board, including 2666 guests and 1045 crew members, 132 crew members and 6 passengers are Indians.

Sources said that as on Wednesday, altogether 174 people have tested positive for n-CoV, including 2 Indian crew members on the ship.

All 174 have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment, including further quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese health protocol.

The Indians on the ship in a video recorded message has urged the Narendra Modi government to help them out and segregate the Indians on board after several persons on the ship tested positive to n-CoV.

Sources added that those who have not tested positive, irrespective of their nationality, have not been allowed to disembark.

However, an exception has been made for critically ill passengers/crew members, who have been allowed to be taken to hospitals/medical facilities, under supervision, for further treatment and quarantine.

“The Embassy of India in Tokyo has been in constant contact with the relevant Japanese authorities to ensure welfare of Indian nationals on-board the ship as well as the possibility of their early disembarkation, in case they are not found to have tested positive for nCoV. Japanese authorities have confirmed that they are following the designated health protocols,” sources said.

They added that the Indian Embassy has also reached out to the Indians on board the ship through emails and telephone calls and “explained to them about the health and safety regulations of Japanese authorities and have requested for cooperation.”

“None of the Indian nationals have complained of discriminatory treatment meted out to them. The Embassy has been in constant touch with the ship management company — Princess Cruises (for the crew members) — and the employer of the six passengers, to tie up their travel back to India,” sources added.

Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS-CoV). The overall death toll from coronavirus crossed 1,100 on Wednesday.