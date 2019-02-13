Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:40 AM IST

India, All India

PM's defence on pricing of Rafale deal 'demolished': Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2019, 2:41 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2019, 2:41 pm IST

Rahul's attack came after a report in The Hindu which claimed that the Rafale deal was not on 'better terms' than the UPA-era offer.

The Congress leaders were seen carrying paper planes and posters, alleging scam in the multi-crore fighter jet deal. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 The Congress leaders were seen carrying paper planes and posters, alleging scam in the multi-crore fighter jet deal. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: Stepping up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale issue, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday cited a media report to claim that the PM's argument of better pricing and faster delivery of the jets to defend the deal has been "demolished".

His attack came after a report in The Hindu which claimed that the Rafale deal was not on "better terms" than the UPA-era offer.

"The PM defended his personal RAFALE bypass deal on 2 counts: 1. Better Price 2. Faster Delivery. Both have been demolished by the revelations in the Hindu today," he tweeted.

The government has in the past rejected all such allegations and claims against the deal. Three senior Defence Ministry officials who were the domain experts on the seven-member Indian Negotiating Team (INT) came to a "well-substantiated and clear conclusion" that the Narendra Modi government's new Rafale deal for 36 flyaway aircraft was not on "better terms" than the offer made by Dassault Aviation during the procurement process for 126 aircraft under the United Progressive Alliance government, the report in the English daily said.

Raising slogans such as "chowkidar chor hai", Congress lawmakers, including Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and former prime minister Manmohan Singh, protested near the Gandhi statue in Parliament complex over the Rafale deal.

The Congress leaders were seen carrying paper planes and posters, alleging scam in the multi-crore fighter jet deal.

Citing the report, Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala said the "theft has been caught". Surjewala highlighted four points citing the report -- price of 36 Rafale jets was 55 per cent higher than the UPA-era offer, loss incurred by not taking 25 per cent discount for Rafale as offered by Eurofighter, bank and sovereign guarantee waived, and no aircraft for 10 years with escalation cost to be paid.

The Congress' attack came a day after, Rahul Gandhi accused the prime minister of "treason" and violating the Official Secrets Act by acting as Anil Ambani's "middleman" in the Rafale jet contract, citing an email to claim the businessman was aware of the deal days before India and France finalised it.

The BJP, however, had rejected the charge, saying the email purportedly by an Airbus executive referred to a helicopter deal and not Rafale.

Reliance Defence, in a statement, also refuted Gandhi's allegation saying the "proposed MoU" mentioned in the email referred to its cooperation with Airbus Helicopter.

Tags: pm modi, rafale deal, rahul gandhi, sonia gandhi, reliance defence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

She also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s days are over and dared him to arrest her. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Will fight along with Congress, Left in LS polls: Mamata Banerjee at Delhi rally

Gandhi said, 'Argument of Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister on why a new deal was required was -No.1- price and No. 2- that Indian Air Force needed planes quickly.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Only reason for new Rafale deal was to give Rs 30,000 to Anil Ambani: Rahul

Speaking at rally, CPI leader D Raja said Constitution is under attack under Modi as PM and asserted that Parliament has been undermined and bypassed. (Photo: ANI)

‘Dictatorial’ attitude of Centre: Oppn leaders, WB CM joins mega rally led by AAP

Wearing a saffron dhoti, the leaders of the BJP offered their prayers at Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. (Photo: Amit Shah | Twitter)

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

2

Indian millennials looking for love in matrimony

3

Mamata Banerjee prayed in front of Gandhi statue 'to remove BJP'

4

How PM Modi's tweet blossomed love between Lankan girl, Indian boy?

5

3 Indian-Americans convicted in multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham