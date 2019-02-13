Only reason for new Rafale deal was to give Rs 30,000 to Anil Ambani: Rahul

'The fact of the matter is, the new deal signed by Narendra Modi gets India the aircrafts later than the original deal,' Gandhi added.

New Delhi: Addressing the media on Wednesday over the CAG report controversy, Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “Argument of Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister on why a new deal was required was -No 1- price and No 2- that Indian Air Force needed planes quickly."

"The fact of the matter is, the new deal signed by Narendra Modi gets India the aircrafts later than the original deal," Gandhi said.

Rahul reading out the news report said that only reason for new Rafale deal was to give Rs 30,000 to Anil Ambani.

The CAG report does not mention dissent note of negotiators, Rahul said, adding that he doesn’t think it’s worth the paper its written on.

Speaking on Mulayam Singh Yadav's remark in Lok Sabha, 'I wish you (PM Modi) become PM again', Gandhi said, “I diagree with him. But Mulayam Singh Yadav Ji has a role in politics and I respect his opinion.”