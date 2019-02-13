Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:39 AM IST

India, All India

‘Dictatorial’ attitude of Centre: Oppn leaders, WB CM joins mega rally led by AAP

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2019, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2019, 5:39 pm IST

Interestingly, minutes before Mamata Banerjee arrived, the two Left leaders moved away from the stage.

Speaking at rally, CPI leader D Raja said Constitution is under attack under Modi as PM and asserted that Parliament has been undermined and bypassed. (Photo: ANI)
 Speaking at rally, CPI leader D Raja said Constitution is under attack under Modi as PM and asserted that Parliament has been undermined and bypassed. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Senior opposition leaders, including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, took part in a mega rally organised by the Aam Aadmi Party here on Wednesday against the "dictatorial" attitude of the central government.

Speaking at the rally, CPI leader D Raja said the Constitution is under attack under Narendra Modi as prime minister and asserted that Parliament has been undermined and bypassed and its role has been minimized under Modi.

"Can you allow a Germany-like situation where Hitler overpowered Reichstag(German parliament)," he said."BJP in power is a threat to constitution and democracy. It must be defeated," he added.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also present at the rally. CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury alleged that BJP is professing politics of 'Dushashan' by pitting brothers against brothers. "There is need to replace this government for a better India. This chowkidar needs to be removed to save the country. "BJP is like Kaurava Sena but the Pandavas (Opposition) will defeat them and save the country," he said.

Interestingly, minutes before Mamata Banerjee arrived, the two left leaders moved away from the stage. Other senior leaders including Samajwadi Party's Ram Gopal Yadav, AAP's Sanjay Singh, Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar and LJD chief Sharad Yadav were also present at the rally.

Tags: aap, arvind kejriwal, mamata banerjee
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

She also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s days are over and dared him to arrest her. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Will fight along with Congress, Left in LS polls: Mamata Banerjee at Delhi rally

Gandhi said, 'Argument of Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister on why a new deal was required was -No.1- price and No. 2- that Indian Air Force needed planes quickly.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Only reason for new Rafale deal was to give Rs 30,000 to Anil Ambani: Rahul

Wearing a saffron dhoti, the leaders of the BJP offered their prayers at Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. (Photo: Amit Shah | Twitter)

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

“I congratulate the Prime Minister because he has tried to take everybody along. I want to say that all members must win and come again and Narendra Modi should become the Prime Minister again,” Mulayam Singh Yadav said in Lok Sabha on Wednesday of the budget session. (Photo: File)

'Modi should become PM again': Mulayam Singh Yadav in Lok Sabha

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

2

Indian millennials looking for love in matrimony

3

Mamata Banerjee prayed in front of Gandhi statue 'to remove BJP'

4

How PM Modi's tweet blossomed love between Lankan girl, Indian boy?

5

3 Indian-Americans convicted in multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham