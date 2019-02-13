Thursday, Feb 14, 2019 | Last Update : 01:38 AM IST

India, All India

'BJP is playing with fire, trying to create communal divide': Mehbooba Mufti

ANI
Published : Feb 13, 2019, 3:58 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2019, 3:58 pm IST

Opposing the creation of a separate division for Ladakh region, Mehbooba said move seems to have a hidden agenda.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved the creation of a separate Administrative Revenue Division for Ladakh, said an order issued by Governor Malik. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved the creation of a separate Administrative Revenue Division for Ladakh, said an order issued by Governor Malik. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Srinagar: Opposing the creation of a separate division for Ladakh region, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday that the BJP is “playing with fire” by trying to create a "communal divide" in the state.

Talking to the media in Srinagar, she alleged, "You (BJP) are trying to break the Muslim majority character of the state. Your aim is to create a divide between Shia-Sunni, Gujjar-Pahari, Kashmiri-Pandits and many others. You are playing with fire."

"The Centre must take care of the sentiments of the residents of Jammu and Kashmir. They must not ignore Pir Panchal and Chenab valley. This move seems to have a hidden agenda. It seems that Governor Satya Pal Malik is pushing the BJP's agenda by ignoring other equally deserving regions," Mehbooba, who is the PDP president, said.

"We will not let the BJP accomplish its agenda," she said and demanded the officials function on a rotational basis – in Kargil during summer and in Leh during winter.

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved the creation of a separate Administrative Revenue Division for Ladakh, said an order issued by Governor Malik.

This division will comprise Leh and Kargil districts with its headquarters at Leh. Jammu and Kashmir will have three divisions Jammu, Ladakh, and Kashmir.

The creation of two posts of Divisional Commissioner and Inspector General of Police (IGP) has been sanctioned for the new division.

Ladakh is one of the most sparsely populated regions in Jammu and Kashmir and is the highest plateau in the state, with most of it being over 9,800 feet above sea level.

The region is geographically isolated with an inhospitable terrain. Consequently, the region is riddled with insurmountable problems with respect to delivery of developmental schemes, redressal of public grievances, the conduct of administrative affairs and governance, according to the government.

The people of Ladakh have for a long time been demanding effective local institutional arrangements which can help accelerate the pace of development and equitable all-round growth and development, it had stated.

"At present, the powers of local governance have already been decentralised by the formation of Hill Development Councils for the Lehand Kargil Districts. This was given effect by enacting the Jammu and Kashmir Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council Act, 1997," the order had stated.

Under the said Act, the Hill Development Councils were established both for Leh and Kargil districts.

The decision came after various organisations discussed the issue and put up a persistent demand for the creation of a division for Ladakh including the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Councils (LAHDC) Leh and Kargil.

As per the Governor's official statement, this decision of the government will go a long way in fulfilling the governance and development aspirations of the people of Ladakh region.

Mehbooba also justified her demand of getting the mortal remains of Parliament attack case convict Afzal Guru back to Kashmir.

“This is a demand that has been made by the PDP since Afzal Guru was hanged. Not only Mufti (Mohammad Sayeed) saheb had appealed to the President that the man should be forgiven, we also requested that his body be given to his family. Our stand on it has not changed,” she added.

Tags: ladakh region, mehbooba mufti, bjp, afzal guru
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

She also reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s days are over and dared him to arrest her. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Will fight along with Congress, Left in LS polls: Mamata Banerjee at Delhi rally

Gandhi said, 'Argument of Prime Minister, Defence Minister and Finance Minister on why a new deal was required was -No.1- price and No. 2- that Indian Air Force needed planes quickly.' (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Only reason for new Rafale deal was to give Rs 30,000 to Anil Ambani: Rahul

Speaking at rally, CPI leader D Raja said Constitution is under attack under Modi as PM and asserted that Parliament has been undermined and bypassed. (Photo: ANI)

‘Dictatorial’ attitude of Centre: Oppn leaders, WB CM joins mega rally led by AAP

Wearing a saffron dhoti, the leaders of the BJP offered their prayers at Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. (Photo: Amit Shah | Twitter)

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: Amit Shah takes holy dip during Kumbh Mela

2

Indian millennials looking for love in matrimony

3

Mamata Banerjee prayed in front of Gandhi statue 'to remove BJP'

4

How PM Modi's tweet blossomed love between Lankan girl, Indian boy?

5

3 Indian-Americans convicted in multi-million dollar money-laundering scheme

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham