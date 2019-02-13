At least 12 students injured in blast at Pulwama school in south Kashmir

At 2:30 pm, explosion took place inside the class room at private school Falai-e-Millat at Narbal, Pulwama.

10 students have been injured in an explosion in school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Srinagar: At least 12 students have been injured in an explosion in school in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama on Wednesday.

The injured students have been shifted to hospital. All of them are said to be out of danger.

Jammu and Kashmir: Visuals from the hospital where students who have been injured in an explosion in a Pulwama school, are being treated.

The police said they are trying to find out the nature of the explosion.

Jawed Ahmed, teacher at a private school in Pulwama where an explosion has occurred, he said, "I was teaching and then suddenly an explosion occurred. I can't say how many students are injured".

Jawed Ahmed, teacher at a private school in Pulwama where an explosion has occurred, he says, "I was teaching and then suddenly an explosion occurred. I can't say how many students are injured."

More details are awaited.