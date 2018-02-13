The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:43 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Indian players celebrate the dismissal of JP Duminy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Hashim Amla dismissed, SA in trouble
 
India, All India

Railway to invest Rs 73,000 Cr to solve safety issues: Piyush Goyal

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 5:56 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 7:23 pm IST

Given the rising volume of rail accidents, including head-on collisions, Goyal insisted on installing a more robust signalling structure.

Goyal said a change in mindset is crucially required to implement large-scale projects across the country. (Photo: File)
 Goyal said a change in mindset is crucially required to implement large-scale projects across the country. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday announced plans to invest a sum of Rs 73,000 crore towards resolving safety-related problems faced by commuters.

Addressing an India Infracon event organised by Asian News International (ANI) in New Delhi, Goyal said a change in mindset is crucially required to implement large-scale projects across the country.

"The best excuse has been lack of funds. We were used to taking long years to implement projects, using age-old technology. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the mindset from a shortage of funds to availability of funds for every good idea. In order to ensure safety in railways, we plan to invest about Rs 73,000 crore in safety-related issues next year," the minister said.

Given the rising volume of rail accidents, including head-on collisions that have taken place in the recent past, Goyal called for the installation of a more robust signalling structure, particularly during the winter when travel is often affected by fog and pollution.

"In 30 seconds, we decided that Indian Railways and the people of India deserve the world's most modern signalling system, which will be implemented in next six to seven years. For this, identification of bottlenecks is necessary. There is a need to modernise signalling, and improving line capacity," said the minister.

Goyal said that modernising of Railways would not only address rail safety, but also punctuality, which has been flagged as a key area of concern by travellers.

Tags: rail safety, piyush goyal, indian railways, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

2

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

3

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

4

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

5

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham