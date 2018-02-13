The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:43 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Indian players celebrate the dismissal of JP Duminy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Hashim Amla dismissed, SA in trouble
 
India, All India

Punjab minister flips coin to decide on right candidate for lecturer’s post

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 5:04 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 5:05 pm IST

Spokesperson of the Congress govt claimed that the minister's intention was to allot the postings in a ‘transparent’ manner.

The incident took place on Monday when Charanjit Singh Channi had called 37 mechanical lecturers for giving them their posting orders. (Photo: PTI)
 The incident took place on Monday when Charanjit Singh Channi had called 37 mechanical lecturers for giving them their posting orders. (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: In a bizarre move, a Punjab minister took to flipping a coin, purportedly to decide on the right candidate, out of two nominees, for the post of a lecturer in a polytechnic institute.

The incident was caught on cameras and aired by television news channels.

However, a spokesperson of the Congress government in the state claimed that the minister's intention was to allot the posts in a "transparent" manner and blamed the media for creating an unnecessary controversy.

Two lecturers -- one from Nabha and another from Patiala -- wanted to be posted to a government polytechnic institute at Patiala. In order to resolve the issue, Punjab Technical Education Minister Charanjit Singh Channi decided to toss a coin.

The incident took place on Monday when the minister had called 37 mechanical lecturers, who were recently recruited through the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) examination, for giving them their posting orders.

Meanwhile, the government spokesman defended Channi's move.

Stating that both the candidates were vying for the same post, he said, "One of them said his scores were better than the other candidate, while the other one said he was more experienced.

"The minister had asked them to solve the matter mutually, but they insisted that he should take a decision.

The minister then asked them about flipping a coin, to which both agreed."

The spokesman also claimed that the minister's intention was to allot the postings in a "transparent" manner.

Tags: charanjit singh channi, punjab technical education minister
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

2

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

3

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

4

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

5

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham