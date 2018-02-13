Goa CM strikes again, says poor people must stay clean, it 'doesn't cost'

Parrikar's statement comes in the wake of hygiene among street vendors standing outside the state's biggest medical facility.

Panaji: Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar on Tuesday said that poor people should also stay clean.

Pointing out at the lack of hygiene, created especially by street vendors outside the state's biggest medical facility in Panaji, Parrikar said it costs less to stay clean.

"Let us be clean and neat. Poor persons should also stay clean. I think it doesn't cost. In fact, it costs less. Simple things can be done. All those things will happen," Parrikar said in Panaji.

Parrikar was particularly critical of lack of hygiene around the Goa Medical College and Hospital, located near Panaji.

Earlier on Friday, Parrikar had said, "I have begun to fear now, because even the girls have started drinking beer. The tolerance limit is being crossed."

This comment sparked controversies across the country.