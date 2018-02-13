The Asian Age | News

India, All India

Denied job in Air India, transwoman writes to Prez pleading death

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 8:26 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 8:31 pm IST

 In her letter, Ponnusami has claimed that she has been denied her basic rights because of her gender. (Photo: Twitter/@shanavibewitch)

New Delhi: A transgender has written to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking mercy killing after being denied a job as a cabin crew member in Air India.

In November 2017, Shanavi Ponnuswamy moved the Supreme Court challenging Air India's decision to deny her a job as a cabin crew member.

The apex court had issued a notice and sought responses from Air India and the Civil Aviation Ministry in four weeks.

In her letter to the President, Ponnuswamy has claimed that neither Air India nor the Ministry of Civil Aviation have responded to the Supreme Court's notice.

She wrote in the letter that in the absence of a job she cannot make her ends meet and, therefore, is requesting mercy killing.

"It is clear that Indian government (is) not ready to respond on my survival issue and employment question (sic). And, I am not in a condition to pay for my daily food expenses. So, it's not at all possible to manage Supreme Court case by paying advocates etc," states the letter posted on a Facebook page called 'Trans Rights Now Collective'.

In her letter, she claims that she has been denied her basic rights because of her gender.

Ponnuswamy writes that she had been employed with Air India as a customer support executive for a year. Later, she underwent a surgery for gender change.

Following which she applied four times over a period of two years but while she got a "call letter" for the post of female cabin crew she was never offered the job.

She states that after several attempts to contact the Ministry of Civil Aviation and Air India, she was informed that as per the carrier's recruitment policy they do not have a category for 'transwomen'.

Tags: ram nath kovind, shanavi ponnuswamy, air india, civil aviation ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

