The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 13, 2018 | Last Update : 11:43 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  Indian players celebrate the dismissal of JP Duminy. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE | South Africa vs India, 5th ODI: Hashim Amla dismissed, SA in trouble
 
India, All India

Defence min nods to procure 7.40L assault rifles at Rs 12,280 Crore

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2018, 7:03 pm IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2018, 7:22 pm IST

The decision was taken at a meeting of Defence Acquisition Council presided over by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The defence ministry will also procure light machine guns worth Rs 1,819 crore. (Representational Image | PTI)
 The defence ministry will also procure light machine guns worth Rs 1,819 crore. (Representational Image | PTI)

New Delhi: The defence ministry, on Tuesday, cleared a proposal to buy 7.40 lakh assault rifles at a cost of Rs 12,280 crore for the three services, officials said.

The decision was taken at a meeting of Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) presided over by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The defence ministry will also procure light machine guns worth Rs 1,819 crore, they said.

The government said, light machine guns will be acquired through a "Fast Track Procedure".

In other decisions, a proposal for purchase of 5,719 sniper rifles for the army at a cost of Rs 982 crore was also approved.

In a statement, the defence ministry said it was also processing a proposal to procure the "balance quantity" under the 'Buy and Make (Indian)' categorisation.

The Armed forces had flagged the need for new guns 11 years ago. In January, the DAC - the government's highest decision-making body on procurement - decided to acquire at least some of the weapons.

Tags: defence ministry, assault rifles, defence acquisition council, nirmala sitharaman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Indian designer to feature collection in London Fashion Week

2

Ignored by Cong, transgender stands independently for Ludhiana elections

3

Spinal fluid from swindled victims floods Pak medical black market

4

Sui Dhaaga first look: Varun Dhawan and Anushka Sharma transform themselves for film

5

Guwahati airport gets a new integrated terminal

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Rio de Janeiro's top samba schools danced and sang hard Monday as millions of other Brazilians did the same during nationwide Carnival celebrations. (Photo: AFP)

Carnival lights up Rio de Janeiro

Bielsa Carnival is the largest festival in this town, and one of the most traditional festivals across the central Pyrenees of Spain. (Photo: AP)

Spanish village celebrates Bielsa carnival

About 25,000 dancers take part in Bolivia's biggest tourist attraction, which brings as many as half a million people to the sleepy town. (All Photos: AP)

Bolivia's fabled Oruro carnival marches on despite deaths in floods

Brazil’s Carnival preparations see pet owners taking to streets with their four-legged furry friends in ornate costumes. (Photos: AP)

Pooches dress up for Blocao dog carnival at Rio de Janeiro

The celebration of Yemanja in Salvador is considered the unofficial beginning of Carnival in Bahia state. (Photos: AP)

Sea goddess Yemanja is celebrated in Brazil since 16th century

Amish from all over US congregate at Harrisburg to buy and sell their massive draft horses and magnificent harness horses. (Photo: AP)

Amish equestrian auction see lure horse fans from all across US

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham