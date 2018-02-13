C’garh: 25 injured as groom’s car hits his own wedding procession

Nine people are said to be critical and have been admitted in hospital after the SUV carrying the groom hit the crowd, according to NDTV.

Janjgir-Champa: In a wedding procession that turned fatal, 25 people were injured after an SUV rammed into a crowd in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir-Champa district on Monday night.

Nine people are said to be critical and have been admitted in hospital after the SUV carrying the groom hit the crowd, according to a report in NDTV.

The vehicle was travelling at a slow pace as men, women and children stopped to dance at regular intervals.

The driver of the SUV reportedly lost his control and hit the accelerator instead of the brake, leaving several injured. In the process, the driver tried to take a reverse and hit more people on the way. He then jumped out of the vehicle and escaped.

The police are investigating whether the driver was drunk during the incident.