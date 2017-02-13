The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

India, All India

RSS bid to pacify BJP’s angry UP cadre

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 1:27 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 1:25 am IST

Sources said Mr Shivprakash held a series of meetings with cadres and party rebels to pacify them as well as to boost their morale.

The BJP has been out of power in this crucial state for 15 years, and the entire Sangh Parivar, including the BJP, has been working strategically for the past couple of years for these elections.(Representational Image)
 The BJP has been out of power in this crucial state for 15 years, and the entire Sangh Parivar, including the BJP, has been working strategically for the past couple of years for these elections.(Representational Image)

New Delhi: RSS leaders have been camping in Uttar Pradesh to pacify the BJP cadre and rebels who have been left fuming over ticket distribution. After “ignoring” most of the candidates suggested by its ideological mentor in this politically crucial state, the BJP had to finally turn to the RSS to pacify its cadre, who were miffed that the party’s state leadership, including state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya, organisational secretary Sunil Bansal and state in-charge Om Mathur, were “reluctant” to listen to their grievances. In some areas like Agra, Meerut and Allahabad, among others, the BJP cadre has refused to mobilise support for the party’s candidate, who is either an “outsider” (joined BJP from another party) or not the cadre’s choice.

RSS man and BJP joint general secretary Shivprakash,  along with general secretary (organisation) Ramlal, also an RSS man, are part of the team that has been meeting the cadre, workers and rebels in the state, where the first phase of the seven-phase Assembly polls took place on Saturday. They are also assuaging the party’s rebels, who  are either contetsting as Independents or giving support to other candidates.

Sources said Mr Shivprakash held a series of meetings with cadres and party rebels to pacify them as well as to boost their morale. The BJP has been out of power in this crucial state for 15 years, and the entire Sangh Parivar, including the BJP, has been working strategically for the past couple of years for these elections.

The RSS’ feedback has suggested that it is not just the regional heavyweights — SP and BSP — that the BJP is competing against in the most number of seats, even the Congress cadre is charged up after the SP-Congress alliance, which is gaining ground. In such a scenario, an annoyed BJP cadre can only dent its own prospects. Sources said even the RSS is dissatisfied with the BJP’s ticket distribution and had stopped consulting after the first list was declared. But the BJP had to finally fall back on its ideological mentor to pacify its cadre, which refused to cooperate in most regions and declined to heed the party leadership’s requests.

Tags: rss, bjp, keshav prasad maurya
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Too much sex hinders sexual satisfaction for couples

2

150-yr-old wedding dress found in UK after Facebook post goes viral

3

Wanted to study more? Now you can get a PHD in chocolate

4

The grave reality behind viral images of obese tigers

5

J. K. Rowling slams Piers Morgan on Twitter for defending Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham