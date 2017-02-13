The Asian Age | News

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

 LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 5: 5-down Bangladesh stare at defeat
 
India, All India

129 MLAs should be released from resort, allowed to meet people: TN CM OPS

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 9:20 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 9:46 am IST

On a query as to how confident he was about forming the govt, he said, 'When the Assembly convenes, I will prove my majority there.'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Sunday said the 129 MLAs, staying in a private resort near Chennai, should be released and they should meet people in their respective constituencies to get a sense of the public mood.

He said the legislators should be released from the resort and allowed to meet the people in their respective constituencies.

Panneerselvam also alleged that by shedding crocodile tears, Sasikala kept the MLAs on her side.

"Let her release them...so that they can go to their respective consitutencies and meet the people and take a good decision," he told reporters in Chennai.

Stressing that the Tamil people were well aware of the current political scenario, he said, "Not only in India, people across the globe are monitoring the situation."

Noting that he was working as per his conscience, Panneerselvam said he did not invite any of his Cabinet colleagues when he had gone to meditate at Amma's (Jayalalithaa) memorial last week after which he said he was forced to quit from the Chief Minister's post.

Asserting that he was always a staunch loyalist of Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam said, "In the last 20 years not even once has Amma criticised me."

On whether the administration had come to a standstill due to the ongoing crisis, he said it was not true as he has been meeting government officials everyday.

"Every day I am in touch with the officials. Day before yesterday, the Chief Secretary and DGP met me and we discussed several issues. Tomorrow, I'm going to the Secretariat," he said.

He said Deepak and Deepa, the niece of late leader J Jayalalithaa, were the only blood relations of Jayalalithaa.

"When Amma's mortal remains were in the hospital on the night of December 5, she was not allowed to pay her respects even at that time," he alleged.

To a query on the assets of Jayalalithaa, he recalled it was her wish that all her assets go to the party.

On a query as to how confident he was about forming the government, he said, "When the Assembly convenes, I will prove my majority there."

On the press conference addressed by AIADMK chief Sasikala, he asked why she did not meet the press when Jayalalithaa was hospitalised and why was she speaking to reporters now.

Meanwhile, another AIADMK MP extended his support to Panneerselvam, taking the total number of Parliamentarians in his favour to 11.

AIADMK MP R Parthiban representing Theni district called on O Panneerselvam at his residence in Greenways Road, Chennai later this evening and offered his support to him.

Tags: o panneerselvam, sasikala, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

