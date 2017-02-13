The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Feb 13, 2017 | Last Update : 01:48 AM IST

India, All India

Governor is determined to wait for SC’s verdict

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Feb 13, 2017, 1:45 am IST

Mr Rao, who turned 75 Sunday, had a quiet birthday inside the sprawling Raj Bhavan and did not meet many visitors.

Tamil Nadu governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao
 Tamil Nadu governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao

Chennai: Despite the “patience is running out” threat and many allegations against him and the Centre, Tamil Nadu governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao is learnt to be firm in his thinking that all should wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict in the disproportionate assets case before taking a call on inviting AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala to form the government.

Mr Rao, who turned 75 Sunday, had a quiet birthday inside the sprawling Raj Bhavan and did not meet many visitors. Sources said the governor was yet to take a call on Ms Sasikala’s letter asking for time to meet him to parade before him the MLAs who are supporting her.

The governor had on Friday decided to wait till the Supreme Court pronounces its verdict in the DA case, in which Ms Sasikala is an accused. He feels there should be a reasonable guarantee that a person who is not a member of the Assembly should have the ability to be elected to the Assembly within six months of being named CM.

The governor had therefore decided to wait for the Supreme Court’s ruling in the Sasikala case and is in no hurry to either invite caretaker chief minister O. Pannerselvam or AIADMK general secretary V.K. Sasikala to hold a show of strength.

On Saturday, Ms Sasikala had issued a veiled threat, saying “patience was running out” and that the delay in inviting her to form the government was aimed at “engineering a split” within the AIADMK.

The Supreme Court is expected to pronounce the verdict anytime from Tuesday onwards. Meanwhile, Mr Panneerselvam and Ms Sasikala sent bouquets to Mr Rao on his birthday on Sunday.

Tags: vidyasagar rao, aiadmk, v.k. sasikala, panneerselvam
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

Too much sex hinders sexual satisfaction for couples

2

150-yr-old wedding dress found in UK after Facebook post goes viral

3

Wanted to study more? Now you can get a PHD in chocolate

4

The grave reality behind viral images of obese tigers

5

J. K. Rowling slams Piers Morgan on Twitter for defending Trump

more

Editors' Picks

The Indian Blind T20 World Cup squad. (Photo: PTI)

India beat Pakistan to win T20 World Cup for the Blind

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: File)

This spoof of Raees’ trailer starring Akhilesh, Modi will leave you in splits

Graeme Swann believes that Joe Root has curtailed some of the flamboyance in his game, in order to prove to everyone that he can be the captain of the side. (Photo: AFP)

Broad, not Root should lead England: Swann

(Representational Image)

IIT-G students held for raping 3 girls during college fest

Sasikala Natarajan.

'Betrayal never wins,' with majority on her side, Sasikala slams OPS

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen bonding with each other amid rumours of rift between them on Kapil Sharma's show to promote 'Rangoon'. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kangana, Shahid slam rift reports, bond as they promote Rangoon

Amitabh Bachchan and several other alumni from Delhi's Kirori Mal University got together to raise funds and help rebuild a theatre in the university on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B takes initiative to help rebuild alma mater theatre with celebrity alumni

Ranbir Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and several other celebrities were seen at the Bright Awards in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars impress with their style at event

The who's who of Bollywood came out for a party thrown by the team of 'Dangal' to celebrate the humongous success of the film on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Dangal team throws lavish success bash, stars come out in style

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Neha Sharma, Athiya Shetty and other members from the team of 'Mubarakan' were present at a bash before they fly to London to shoot the film. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Mubarakan team are in party mode as they gear up for London shoot

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Karan Johar launched the trailer of their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' at an entertaining event on Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Alia are a laugh riot at Badrinath Ki Dulhania trailer

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham