Culprit in killing of Indian man in US arrested: Sushma Swaraj

PTI
Published : Feb 13, 2017, 3:27 pm IST
The victim's family said the incident happened when he was returning after completing his part-time shift at a local store in Milpitas.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. PTI
New Delhi: The culprit responsible for the killing of a 26-year-old Indian man in Santa Clara County of California last week has been arrested, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said on Monday and assured all assistance to the family of the deceased.

In a series of tweets, the minister said, "I am pained to know about the tragic death of your brother Vamshi Mamidala. My heartfelt condolences to your family.

"I have got report from our Consulate in San Francisco. The report says Vamshi was killed by a drug addict on Friday evening at Milpitas.

"The culprit has been arrested. Our Consulate is in touch with your family. We assure you of all help and assistance."

According to Vamshi's family, the incident happened when Mamidala Vamshi Chander Reddy was returning after completing his part-time shift at a local store in Milpitas.

Vamshi had gone to California in 2013 and completed his MS in Silicon Valley University. While he was looking for a job in the software industry in the US, he recently took up a part-time assignment at a local store.

