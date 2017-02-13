The Asian Age | News

Criminals forge judicial papers, hoodwink FIRs

Cyber experts believe breach of judicial data poses a question mark over the security of sensitive documents available online.

Criminals fabricate copy of FIR to secure ‘regular bail’ by manipulating the software of the Patna high court in a case of economic offence of 2012. (Representational image)
New Delhi: In an instance of ‘breach of security’ of the judicial database available online, the CBI has for the first time come cross an alarming trend in cyber crime in which documents are being used to forge and fabricate the copy of the FIR to secure ‘regular bail’ by allegedly manipulating the software of the Patna high court in a case of economic offence of 2012.

Cyber experts believe that such an incident poses a question mark over the security of the database of judicial authorities that are available online.

Sources said, “The CBI has initiated a probe under the relevant sections of the Information Technology Act against the accused, which includes a senior advocate, Raj Nandan Prasad  (AOR No. 3001) of the Patna high court, Chandradeo Prasad and Binod Kumar (both advocate’s clerks), Kalu Ram and other private persons. Private persons include three residents of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh”. There are allegations that the accused tampered with the computer related documents of the high court, they added.

“Preliminary investigations by the agency has revealed that the bail was obtained by using forged and fabricated copy of FIR, interpolation in records, manipulation of database of the high court and suppressing vital facts,” sources said.

“In compliance of the order (dated September 23, 206) of the Patna high court, a complaint (dated October 24, 2016) has been received from the registrar general of the high court to lodge an FIR against the persons involved in playing fraud upon the high court for securing regular bail in connection with special case no. 35/2012 arising out of economic offence case no. 17/2012. The bail was obtained by using forged and fabricated copy of the original FIR,” says the FIR registered by the CBI.

The agency registered the case under provisions of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery besides invoking provisions of Information Technology Act, 2000.

“The CBI will soon seek documents related to the case from the Patna high court. Besides, CBI sleuths will soon record the statements of all accused in the case,” sources said.

