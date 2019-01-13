J&K governor asks Shah Faesal not to resign

Faesal said he would consult the stakeholders particularly the youth of the state before taking a final call.

Srinagar: Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir governor, Satya Pal Malik, said on Saturday that 2009 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) topper Shah Faesal could serve the people in a better way if he decides to continue in service.

“In case he would continue his services as an IAS officer he could serve the people of society in a better way,” the Governor said in a statement.

35-year-old Mr. Faesal had in a Facebook post on Wednesday said that he was quitting his job to protest against the “unabated killings and lack of political outreach from New Delhi, marginalization and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces and growing culture of intolerance and hate in mainland India in the name of hypernationalism”.

He told reporters here on Friday that he was not joining any political party ‘soon’.

He said he would consult the stakeholders particularly the youth of the state before taking a final call. He, however, ruled out possibility of joining the separatist camp saying that having been associated with bureaucracy he considers himself to be more compliant with the mainstream politics.

Official sources said that Mr. Faesal had sought voluntary retirement from services on Monday but the process will take time. According to the rules, the request will be forwarded by the J&K Chief Secretary along with his vigilance status to the Central Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T) for its consideration.

But apparently in a bid to persuade him not to leave the services, the Governor said that he could be posted at his place of choice if he wishes to serve the people in a better way. “As far as his feelings about Kashmiris are concerned he could be posted in the region for extending his fullest support in ameliorating the poverty and creating job opportunities for the youth of the Valley so that people would be prosperous and would lead a better life,” the Governor said.

Breaking his silence on the IAS officer’s move, the governor said that he (Mr Faesal) was an efficient and dedicated officer who rendered his services with great zeal and enthusiasm for the welfare of the State and its people particularly belonging to weaker sections of the society.

Terming the decision to join politics by Mr. Faisal as his personal choice, Mr. Malik observed he could have done better even otherwise. “He (Shah Faesal) has to consult the youth to know their aspirations and try to create a new platform for the redressal of problems and grievances of youth…he could deliver better as an officer rather than as a politician”.

The Governor, however, also said that it is not necessary for him to suggest Mr. Faesal what he has to do in future even though his best wishes were always with him. “I would love to meet him if he comes to me for redressal of problems of youth”, the Governor added in his statement.