BJP resolution supports ‘honest, courageous’ PM

Published : Jan 13, 2019, 6:20 am IST
Briefing the media, law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the only glue binding the likely alliance of opposition parties was their “hatred for Modi”.

New Delhi: The BJP’s political resolution passed on the concluding day of its two day long national council on Saturday asserted that the choice for voters in the Lok Sabha elections will be between “stability” and “instability” with an “honest and courageous” leader in Prime Minister Narendra Modi challenged by an “opportunist alliance” whose leader is unknown.

The resolution was moved by surface transport minister Nitin Gadkari and seconded by defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman and finance minister Arun Jaitley, UP CM Yogi Adityanath his deputy Keshav Maurya, Assam cabinet minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma and senior leader Mukul Roy. The resolution noted that party workers should draw the “right lessons” from the recent results of state Assembly elections.

“BJP workers should highlight how there has been no major terrorist attack after 2014. All attempts to wreak havoc in the country have been eliminated at the border itself and this government has ensured that there are no opportunities for terrorists to disturb peace....we have given corruption-free government and there is not even a whisper of corruption,” said Ms Sitharaman while seconding the resolution.

She asserted that India was at a “historically important juncture” and the BJP cadre should highlight reforms undertaken by the Modi government.

“Under the leadership of Narendra Modi, the BJP brought the country out of this state of limbo through welfare schemes for all sections of the society and good governance,” said the UP CM and asserted that the BJP will perform better in the coming Lok sabha polls than it did in 2014.

The resolution mentioned “instability” that the Opposition alliance may usher at the Centre if it is elected to power, referring to short tenures of prime ministers, from four months to a year, in the 1990s, such as that of Chandra Shekhar, H.D. Deve Gowda and I.K. Gujral.

"The country has to decide where it has to go," Mr Prasad said, adding the Modi government had ushered in stability, development and growth with India now seen as an emerging global power and the prime minister as a global leader.

On the outcome of the assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the political resolution said the party saw the same with "a mixed feeling", and that the National Council compliments the hard work of party workers in each state.

 "All the BJP state governments have given exemplary record of development and good governance. We shall surely draw the right lessons, but surely this will serve as an inspiration for the party workers and cadres to work with renewed vigour in the Lok Saha elections," the resolution said.

Describing the 'mahagathbandhan' (opposition alliance) as a "comical alliance", the saffron party said it was a grand alliance of "desperate, contradictory and opportunistic" political formations which were being raised to take on the Prime Minister, BJP and NDA.

"They neither have any agenda for India and its people nor any leader. The only glue is the hatred against Narendra Modi. This in many ways also exposes the limitations of the constituents of this opportunistic alliance," the resolution stated.

Exuding confidence that the people of the country will re-elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appealed the voters, especially the first timers, to participate in the coming elections with full enthusiasm and support the vision of the prime minister to make India a great country.

Tags: narendra modi, nitin gadkari, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

