17-yr-old rape survivor ‘forced to drink poison’ in Delhi

PTI
Published : Jan 13, 2019, 12:50 pm IST
Girl alleged 2 bike-borne men forced her to drink poison when she said she would give statement against rape accused in court, poliec said.

The girl in a semi-conscious state went to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in an autorickshaw and she is out of danger, police said. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: A 17-year-old rape survivor was allegedly forced to drink poison by two bike-borne men when she was returning home from tuition in southwest Delhi's Dwarka, the police said.

The incident took place on Thursday evening, they added.

In her complaint, the girl alleged that when she was returning home from tuition, two bike-borne men stopped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she gave a statement against the rape accused in the court. When she refused to do so, they allegedly forced her to drink poison, a senior police officer said.

The two men escaped from the spot after the incident, he said.

The girl in a semi-conscious state went to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital in an autorickshaw and she is out of danger, the officer said.

On Friday, she approached the police and a case was registered against the two men.

It appears that the associates of the rape accused might have tried to poison her to stop her from giving testimony in the court. However, it is being verified, the officer said.

The rape accused recently came out on bail. A case of kidnapping and rape was registered against him at Ranhola police station in 2018, the police said.

He is being questioned in connection with the incident, they said, adding that teams have been formed to nab the accused.

