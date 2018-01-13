The Asian Age | News



Don't want dirty linen washed in public, will talk to dissenting judges: Bar Council

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Jan 13, 2018, 6:43 pm IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2018, 7:10 pm IST

The press meet called by 4 SC judges to criticize the CJI has 'shaken up the system', says Bar Council of India chairman.

After a meeting in the evening, Mishra said that the council wants to meet the 23 other judges of the Supreme Court, followed by meetings with the four dissenting judges and finally the Chief Justice of India. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Bar Council of India chairman, Manan Kumar Mishra on Saturday said a 7-member delegation will be formed who will meet the judges of the Supreme Court.

"We want that the matter be solved at the earliest," he said.

The press conference called on Friday by four of the Supreme Court's most senior judges to criticize the Chief Justice of India has "shaken up the system" its office bearers told NDTV.

Mishra after a meeting on Saturday evening said the council did not want the matter to be resolved publicly.

"We just don't want the dirty linen to be washed in public.. No one but the fraternity should resolve this within itself... going to the cameras will weaken our system," Mishra told NDTV.

President of the Supreme Court Bar Association, Vikas Singh told ANI that the council will meet the Chief Justice of India followed by meetings with the SC judges.

In an unprecedented move in the annals of judiciary, four senior most judges of the Supreme Court on Friday questioned the “unilateral and biased” decisions of the CJI in allocation of “important” cases to junior judges.

Read: Top 4 SC judges revolt against Chief Justice, question ‘biased decisions’

Mishra said a Memorandum of Procedure (MoP) will be finalised at the earliest in a proper manner and that a letter will be written to the Government for the same.

Referring to Congress' remarks on the unprecedented move by the judges, Mishra said, "We have given an opportunity to Rahul Gandhi and the political parties to talk about our judiciary, it's unfortunate".

He also requested Congress President Rahul Gandhi and other political parties to not politicise the matter.

The Bar Council chairman also appreciated the Government's decision to not interfere in the matter and leaving it to the judiciary to take proper action.

In a joint press conference, Justice J Chelameswar, Justices Ranjan Gogoi Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, who felt that they were being sidelined, alleged that the situation in the Supreme Court was not in order and said many "less than desirable" things have taken place in the last few months.

In an apparent warning, the judges said lack of impartiality in allocation of high profile cases and constitution of benches with junior judges could imperil India’s democracy.

The conference was held at the residence of Justice Chelameswar, who led the briefing.

