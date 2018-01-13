The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 13, 2018 | Last Update : 07:12 PM IST

India, All India

Fodder scam case: Lalu challenges conviction in J'khand HC, seeks bail

PTI
Published : Jan 13, 2018, 4:07 pm IST
Updated : Jan 13, 2018, 4:09 pm IST

RJD leader’s advocate Chittaranjan Sinha says the court is likely to hear his petitions on January 19.

On Sept 30, 2013, Lalu Yadav was held guilty in another case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.70 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and sentenced to jail for five years. (Photo: ANI Twitter/File)
 On Sept 30, 2013, Lalu Yadav was held guilty in another case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.70 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and sentenced to jail for five years. (Photo: ANI Twitter/File)

Ranchi: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav moved the Jharkhand High Court on Friday in appeal against his conviction in a fodder scam case and also sought bail.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader’s advocate Chittaranjan Sinha said the court is likely to hear his petitions on January 19.

The special CBI court of Shiv Pal Singh had on January 6 handed down three-and-a-half-year prison sentence to Yadav in the case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from Deoghar treasury between 1991 and 1994. This was the second of the five fodder scam cases against him.

On September 30, 2013, Yadav was held guilty in another case of illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.70 crore from the Chaibasa treasury and sentenced to jail for five years. The RJD boss was on bail in this case when he was convicted and sentenced in the Deoghar case.

Apart from these two cases, he in an accused in three other cases of fodder scam estimated to have caused a loss of Rs 900 crore to the exchequer when he was the chief minister of undivided Bihar.

Tags: lalu prasad yadav, rjd, fodder scam case, fodder scam, jharkhand high court
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

MOST POPULAR

1

Zuckerberg loses 3.3 billion USD after Facebook newsfeed change

2

2 teens kill homeless man with cleaver 'because it was funny'

3

WhatsApp becomes ‘outdated’ for many Indian users

4

Check out these amazing Lohri recipes

5

Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya, other stars reach Mannat as SRK hosts star-studded bash for friend

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham