PM’s pictures at fuel pumps violate poll code: EC

The Congress had complained against the hoardings at petrol pumps with the Prime Minister’s photographs earlier this week.

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Thursday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photographs and hoardings at petrol pumps in poll-bound Goa and on certificates issued by oil companies in Uttarakhand were violative of the model code and asked the Cabinet Secretary to ensure compliance of its instructions during elections.

The Congress had complained against the hoardings at petrol pumps with the Prime Minister’s photographs earlier this week.

In a letter to Cabinet secretary P.K. Sinha, the commission said it had received complaints about hoardings with photographs of the Prime Minister being displayed at petrol pumps in poll-bound Goa.

It also quoted a media report which said that certificates with the photos of the Prime Minister were being distributed by oil companies to LPG consumers who have surrendered gas subsidy in Uttarakhand.

“This is not permissible under the model code of conduct and EC instructions” (issued after schedule for assembly polls to UP, Uttarakhand, Goa, Punjab and Manipur was announced on January 4), the letter said. The commission has requested Mr Sinha to ensure that its instructions “are brought to the notice of all concerned for strict compliance in letter and spirit.”

In Punjab, the EC expressed serious concern over the possibility of huge distribution of cash and inflow of drugs in the run-up to the Assembly polls in the state. It promised an adequate security apparatus to maintain peace and harmony. The EC under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi winded up its two-day visit to Punjab on Thursday.

“Our biggest challenge in Punjab is to ensure that the Model Code of Conduct is strictly adhered to, peace and harmony are maintained...No clashes take place, misuse of money and inflow of drugs are effectively checked,” Zaidi told reporters here. He said an “unprecedented” deployment of central forces will be ensured in the poll-bound state to instill confidence among the voters to exercise their franchise “fearlessly”.