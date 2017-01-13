Nitish Kumar tells PM Modi to ban liquor in BJP states

Mr Modi had earlier praised Mr Kumar during the concluding ceremony of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh.

Patna: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for praising him for implementing a “tough prohibition act in Bihar”.

Mr Kumar, who was addressing Chetna sabha in Khagaria on Thursday, also urged the Prime Minister to direct all BJP-ruled states to impose a Bihar-like prohibition to build a pleasant environment in the country. “I thank him for praising the prohibition law in Bihar and I also praise him for imposing a ban in Gujarat while he was the chief minister”, Mr Kumar said during the public meeting on Thursday. He said that the Prime Minister must also “order all BJP-ruled states to impose a similar prohibition act to build a favourable environment in the country”. Mr Modi had earlier praised Mr Kumar during the concluding ceremony of the 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh. He had said that “efforts of Nitish Kumar will become an inspiration for other states and his move to bring social change will also save future generation”. Mr Kumar had always criticised other states, including BJP-ruled Jharkhand, for trying to sabotage the prohibition in Bihar.