Thursday, Dec 12, 2019 | Last Update : 02:46 AM IST

India, All India

Disha case: Ex-SC judge may probe into ‘killings’

THE ASIAN AGE. | PRAMOD KUMAR
Published : Dec 12, 2019, 1:41 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2019, 1:41 am IST

The PIL has also sought probe against Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

The PIL petitioners have said that indisputably, no one, including them, would support the accused involved in the gangrape and murder of the doctor. (Photo: PTI)
 The PIL petitioners have said that indisputably, no one, including them, would support the accused involved in the gangrape and murder of the doctor. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday indicated that a former judge of the top court would inquire into the encounter killing of four suspected accused in the rape and murder of a Hyderabad doctor.

“We purpose to appoint a former judge of the Supreme Court to inqu-ire into the encounter and he will not sit in Hyderabad, but in Delhi,” said Chief Justice S.A. Bobde heading the bench also comprising Justice S. Abdul Nazeer and Justice Sanjeev Khanna.

Seeking suggestion from the petitioner, G.S. Mani, and Telangana government on the name of a former judge to oversee the probe, CJI Bobde said that he had contacted Justice P.V. Reddy (Retd) but he declined.

However, senior counsel Mukul Rohatgi, appe-aring for Telangana, told the court to hear the Telangana government on the steps it has already taken before handing over the probe to a former SC judge.

Further hearing will take place on Thursday.

While directing on December 9 that it would be hearing the PIL by Mr Mani today (Wednesday), the bench headed by CJI Bobde had noted that the Telangana high court was already seized of the matter and hearing it.

Petitioner Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav, both advocates of the Supreme Court, have sought an independent probe either by a SIT, CBI, CID or a police team of other states into the alleged encounter killing of the four suspected accused.

The PIL has also sought probe against Cyberabad police commissioner V.C. Sajjanar.

The PIL petitioners have said that indisputably, no one, including them, would support the accused involved in the gangrape and murder of the doctor.

Tags: hyderabad encounter

Latest From India

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Who could be competent authority to reconstitute constituent Assembly: SC

It said that the security of the high court premises at Srinagar stands beefed up since. (Representational image)

J&K HC seeks to replace ‘incompetent’ police

Polling officials carry EVM machines and other material on the eve of the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in Ranchi on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI )

Regional parties hold key to power in Jharkhand

Sheikh Hasina (Photo: PTI)

CAB to figure in Indo-Bangla consular talks

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Modi's tweet on BJP's victory in Lok Sabha elections becomes 'Golden Tweet' of 2019

2

Russia banned from competing in sports; what does it mean for them

3

Snake enters ground, interrupts Ranji cricket match

4

Bose NC 700 review: Perfection, refined!

5

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham