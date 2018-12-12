The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018

India, All India

'Pappu has become Param Pujya': Raj Thackeray on Rahul's win

Published : Dec 12, 2018, 3:19 pm IST
Thackeray was referring to Cong's win in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh Assembly elections year after Rahul Gandhi took over party as its chief.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray also took a swipe at BJP and said the party was bound to be defeated because of PM Modi and party president Amit Shah's behaviour. (Photo: File)
Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Chief Raj Thackeray said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi who was referred to as "Pappu" by his opponents has now become "Param Pujya" (most revered).

Thackeray was referring to Congress' victory in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh Assembly elections a year after Rahul Gandhi took over the party as its President.

The party is likely to form government in Madhya Pradesh with the support from regional parties and independents.

"Rahul Gandhi was alone in Gujarat, even in Karnataka and now too. Now Pappu has become Param Pujya. Will his leadership be accepted at the national level, you are seeing it," he said.

The MNS chief also took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said the party was bound to be defeated because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah's behaviour.

"It was bound to happen... .The way Amit Shah and Modi ji behaved in the past four years. It is all clear to the people of India now... they failed in all fronts and they have nothing to show... so they are playing Ram Mandir card but people are smart enough," he added.

