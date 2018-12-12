The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018 | Last Update : 12:57 PM IST

India, All India

Not running away or going to live other country: Vadra on ED raids

ANI
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 10:32 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 10:42 am IST

Last week, the ED conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Vadra for allegedly receiving money from defence suppliers.

'Will not allow my name to be used for political blackmail, have always maintained that we will cooperate, but the process should be fair and legal. I am not running away or going to live in some other country,' Vadra told ANI. (Photo: ANI)
 'Will not allow my name to be used for political blackmail, have always maintained that we will cooperate, but the process should be fair and legal. I am not running away or going to live in some other country,' Vadra told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, who is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land deal, on Wednesday, said that he would cooperate and not run away to some other country, adding that the process should be fair and legal.

"Will not allow my name to be used for political blackmail, have always maintained that we will cooperate, but the process should be fair and legal. I am not running away or going to live in some other country," Vadra told ANI.

Claiming that charges against him were false and politically motivated, Vadra asserted, "We have replied to every notice. But my family is under stress, my mother is unwell, my premises were ransacked and locks were broken. Everything should be done legally, we have always been cooperating," he added.

Last week, the ED conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Vadra for allegedly receiving money from defence suppliers, according to sources in the investigating agency. The raids were conducted at three places in Delhi, in addition to Bengaluru, the ED sources said.

While Vadra's advocate Suman Khaitan cried foul, the ED sources said that it had "evidence" that the persons being raided had received money in their bank accounts from defence suppliers.

Khaitan claimed that the ED officials raided "close associates" and business partners of Vadra without producing any search warrants.

Tags: robert vadra, ed, ed raids
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bomb threat at Facebook, campus evacuated

2

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

3

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

4

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

5

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham