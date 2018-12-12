Not running away or going to live other country: Vadra on ED raids

Last week, the ED conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Vadra for allegedly receiving money from defence suppliers.

'Will not allow my name to be used for political blackmail, have always maintained that we will cooperate, but the process should be fair and legal. I am not running away or going to live in some other country,' Vadra told ANI. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Businessman Robert Vadra, who is currently being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land deal, on Wednesday, said that he would cooperate and not run away to some other country, adding that the process should be fair and legal.

Claiming that charges against him were false and politically motivated, Vadra asserted, "We have replied to every notice. But my family is under stress, my mother is unwell, my premises were ransacked and locks were broken. Everything should be done legally, we have always been cooperating," he added.

#WATCH: "I haven't done any wrong. We are not above the law, we are very much with the law. I am an Indian citizen and I am not running away anywhere," says Robert Vadra on ED raids. pic.twitter.com/nnrvEK4nZs — ANI (@ANI) December 12, 2018

Last week, the ED conducted raids at the premises of some close associates of Vadra for allegedly receiving money from defence suppliers, according to sources in the investigating agency. The raids were conducted at three places in Delhi, in addition to Bengaluru, the ED sources said.

While Vadra's advocate Suman Khaitan cried foul, the ED sources said that it had "evidence" that the persons being raided had received money in their bank accounts from defence suppliers.

Khaitan claimed that the ED officials raided "close associates" and business partners of Vadra without producing any search warrants.