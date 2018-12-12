The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018 | Last Update : 08:21 PM IST

India, All India

MJ Akbar, Tarun Tejpal suspended from Editors Guild of India

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 8:13 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 8:14 pm IST

Membership of Akbar and Tejpal have been suspended by the Editors Guild of India over allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Editors Guild of India (EGI) decides to suspend journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar (R) and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal (L). (Photo: File | PTI)
 The Editors Guild of India (EGI) decides to suspend journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar (R) and former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal (L). (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Wednesday decided to suspend journalist-turned-politician M J Akbar until the court clears him of sexual misconduct charges levelled by a number of women journalists.

"Office-bearers of the Guild discussed the EC’s comments and took the decision on the matter. It has concurred with the majority view that Mr Akbar should be suspended from the Guild till such time that the court case he has filed is concluded," a statement issued by the journalists' body read.

Akbar, who had stepped down from the post of junior minister in the Union ministry following allegations against him, was a prominent figure in media. Akbar was first accused by his former colleague Priya Ramani, against whom he later filed a defamation case.

The Editors Guild of India also took a similar decision against former Tehelka editor Tarun Tejpal, who has been jailed for rape.

The Guild has also decided it would seek senior journalist Gautam Adhikari's response on the sexual harassment charges levelled against him.

Tags: mj akbar, tarun tejpal, editors guild of india, gautam adhikari, sexual misconduct
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bomb threat at Facebook, campus evacuated

2

Woman who married 300-year-old ghost reveals they have split

3

Game of Thrones: Here's who will survive final season, say medical researchers

4

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas are all things cute in this new video!

5

Girl is forced to sign good behaviour contract with parents for new iPhone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham