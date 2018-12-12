The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018 | Last Update : 10:03 AM IST

India, All India

Accepted electoral outcome with humility: PM as Cong takes 3 BJP states

ANI
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 9:54 am IST

PM congratulated arch rival Congress, TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and MNF for their victories in the Assembly polls.

'Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram,' tweeted PM Modi
 'Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram,' tweeted PM Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: With the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) likely to lose power in their strongholds, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday accepted the electoral outcome with humility and thanked the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for letting the BJP governments in these states serve them.

"We accept the people's mandate with humility. I thank the people of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan for giving us the opportunity to serve these states. The BJP Governments in these states worked tirelessly for the welfare of the people," he tweeted.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister congratulated arch rival Congress, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief K Chandrashekhar Rao and the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their victories in the Assembly polls.

"Congratulations to the Congress for their victories. Congratulations to KCR Garu for the thumping win in Telangana and to the Mizo National Front (MNF) for their impressive victory in Mizoram," tweeted PM Modi

Lauding the efforts put in by BJP workers, he wrote, "The family of BJP Karyakartas worked day and night for the state elections. I salute them for their hardwork. Victory and defeat are an integral part of life. Today's results will further our resolve to serve people and work even harder for the development of India."

The BJP has lost power in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh and appears to have fallen short of the majority mark in Madhya Pradesh, in a major blow to the saffron party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, as per the latest figures by the Election Commission of India.

