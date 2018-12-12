4 cops killed in militant attack

The officials said a group of militants attacked a police post set up for the protection of minority Pandit community members at Zainapora.

They also said that the militants decamped with the service weapons of the policemen and fled from the area. (Representational Image | PTI)

SRINAGAR: Four policemen were killed in a militant attack in Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian district on Tuesday.

Three of the four policemen manning the post died on the spot. The critically injured policeman who was battling for life later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the officials said.

The Army and J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) with central armed forces have launched a search operation in a vast area around the scene of occurance, a report from Shopian said.