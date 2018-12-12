The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Dec 12, 2018

India, All India

4 cops killed in militant attack

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 12, 2018, 2:04 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2018, 2:04 am IST

The officials said a group of militants attacked a police post set up for the protection of minority Pandit community members at Zainapora.

They also said that the militants decamped with the service weapons of the policemen and fled from the area. (Representational Image | PTI)
 They also said that the militants decamped with the service weapons of the policemen and fled from the area. (Representational Image | PTI)

SRINAGAR: Four policemen were killed in a militant attack in Zainapora area of Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian district on Tuesday.

The officials said a group of militants attacked a police post set up for the protection of minority Pandit community members at Zainapora.

Three of the four policemen manning the post died on the spot. The critically injured policeman who was battling for life later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, the officials said.

They also said that the militants decamped with the service weapons of the policemen and fled from the area.

The Army and J&K police’s counterinsurgency Special Operations Group (SOG) with central armed forces have launched a search operation in a vast area around the scene of occurance, a report from Shopian said.

Tags: special operations group, militant attack in zainapora

