Woman who married Yogi’s photo, booked for sedition

The women have been sent to 14 days’ judicial custody.

Lucknow: Four women, including anganwadi worker Neetu Singh, who had “married” a photograph of UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath at a mock wedding in Sitapur last week, have been arrested for stopping the chief minister’s convoy.

The women have been charged with sedition for allegedly trying to block the chief minister’s convoy while he was on his way to a function in Naimisharanya shrine in the district.

Talking to reporters before being sent to jail, Neetu said that she simply wanted to talk to higher authorities and convey their problem but has been charged with sedition.

Last week, Neetu had organised a mock wedding along with other Anganwadi workers in which she had ‘married’ a photograph of the chief minister.

Neetu, who is the district president of Mahila Anganwadi Karmachari Sangh, said for them this was a novel way of attracting the attention of the state government. “Through this marriage we thought around four lakh sisters will benefit. I even wanted to go to the chief minister’s house on a horse to draw his attention to our plight”, she said.