Those guilty will not be spared in Fortis case: Haryana Health Minister

PTI
Gurgaon's Fortis hospital is being investigated in connection with the death of a 7-year-old dengue patient in the hospital.

Chandigarh: Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Monday said appropriate action would be taken against Gurgaon's Fortis hospital management on the basis of the report by a probe panel. The hospital is being investigated in connection with the death of a 7-year-old dengue patient in the hospital. A First Information Report has been registered on the basis of alleged irregularities found in a report, and more criminal sections would be added, he said.

"Those found guilty will not be spared at any cost," the minister said according to an official release.

"Criminal sections will be added on the basis of irregularities found in the probe report such as overcharging for medicines, forged signature, not providing ambulance on time, overcharging for platelets transfusion, ignoring norms of the Indian Medical Association and the Medical Council of India, and violation of treatment protocol," he said.

While interacting with reporters, Vij said both civil and criminal action were being initiated against the hospital, which was severely indicted for lapses by the probe panel.

Replying to a question, Vij claimed that Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had seen the probe report and cleared it.

When asked to clarify whether the FIR was registered against a doctor of the Fortis hospital or the hospital administration, Vij said, "I have spoken to the commissioner of police, Gurgaon, they said that they have made entire inquiry report part of the FIR." He said the FIR did not mention any single doctor's name.

"In the column for the accused (in the FIR), they have not mentioned anyone's name. All sections will be added on the basis of irregularities found in investigation report," he said.

"They (Gurgaon Police) say our (Health Department's) complaint was of 50 pages (probe panel report), therefore in the FIR they have mentioned only brief details on the basis of that the FIR has been registered. However, more sections will be added," he said.

On Sunday, a Haryana government issued a release that said, "On the basis of the report, an FIR was registered against the hospital under section 304 (2) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the Sushant Lok Police Station (Gurgaon). The other criminal action against the hospital is being taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act."

This was being done on Anil Vij's directions, the release had said.

The probe committee constituted to investigate the matter had earlier submitted its report to the health department.

The state government panel probing allegations of overcharging against the hospital had found "several irregularities", including protocols not being followed in the case.

The bill for the treatment of Adya Singh had shot over Rs 15 lakh even as she died of dengue, according to officials.

The Fortis group, had earlier said all documents, statements and details required by the probe team of the Haryana government were provided.

A committee headed by Rajiv Vadhera, Additional DG, Health, Haryana was set up by the state government on November 21 to probe allegations that the private hospital overcharged the girl's family.

The centre had asked the Haryana government to initiate an urgent inquiry into the case.

The hospital had earlier refuted the charges, claiming that the patient's family was duly informed about the bill on a daily basis and that there was no medical negligence.

Tags: haryana health minister, anil vij, fortis hospital, medical negligence, max hospital
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

