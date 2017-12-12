The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

India, All India

Pak to India: Don’t drag us into your poll debates

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 12, 2017, 2:10 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 2:12 am IST

Senior BJP leader and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the ‘unwarranted’ statement by Pak.

PM Modi’s comments have led to a huge political row since it is common for diplomats stationed in New Delhi and visiting dignitaries to attend social events, including private dinners. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Modi’s comments have led to a huge political row since it is common for diplomats stationed in New Delhi and visiting dignitaries to attend social events, including private dinners. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Pakistan on Monday reacted sharply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charge of interference in the Gujarat polls, saying Islamabad should not be “dragged” into Indian electoral debate and that victories should be won on one’s “own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies which are utterly baseless and irresponsible”.

PM Modi had, on Sunday, talked about a recent dinner at suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s house which was attended by prominent dignitaries from Pakistan, besides senior Congress leaders.

In a tweet on Monday, Pakistan foreign office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal said, “India should stop dragging Pakistan into its electoral debate and win victories on own strength rather than fabricated conspiracies, which are utterly baseless and irresponsible.”

Senior BJP leader and Union law minister Ravi Shankar Prasad condemned the “unwarranted” statement by Pakistan and asked it not to sermonise to India. He alleged that the Pakistani statement sought to “bail out” the Congress Party.

“Today a very curious statement has been released by Pakistan foreign office condemning Pakistan being dragged into India’s election and stated that Indians must learn to fight the elections on their own. I wish to tell Pakistan that Indians are capable of contesting (elections in) India’s democracy on their own… India’s Prime Minister is a popularly elected PM,” Mr Prasad was quoted by news agencies as saying.

He added that India “completely abhors any outside interference in India’s electoral affairs… The role of Pakistan in promoting terrorism in India is too well known in the entire world. Please stop giving us lessons. We are proud of India’s democracy.”  

“Pakistan comes out with an official statement… in many ways seeking to bail out Congress Party. Is it too suspicious? Surely, the country will draw its own conclusion,” he said.

PM Modi’s comments have led to a huge political row since it is common for diplomats stationed in New Delhi and visiting dignitaries to attend social events, including private dinners. Mr Aiyar himself is a former diplomat. Further, Union ministers in the Modi government too have, in their official capacity, attended formal occasions at the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi.

PM Modi had himself visited Pakistan two years ago to personally extend greetings to the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

PM Modi’s charge reflects the rock-bottom ties between the two nuclear-armed neighbours. Ironically, this comes at a time when Islamabad has agreed to the Indian request to allow both the mother and wife of imprisoned former Indian naval officer Kulbhushan Jadhav to visit him on December 25.

On Sunday, PM Modi had also raised questions over an alleged appeal by a former senior Pakistan Army officer on making senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel the chief minister of Gujarat. PM Modi’s home state Gujarat is witnessing a high-stakes poll battle between the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress. Gujarat shares a land-border with Pakistan’s Sindh province.

Tags: narendra modi, gujarat polls, mani shankar aiyar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

2

Ookla report assigns 109th rank to India in world mobile internet speed

3

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

4

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

5

Feminism is a fight for humanity, not a word to be scared of: Hrithik Roshan

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham