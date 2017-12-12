The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

India, All India

Militants attack J&K bank van, kill two guards

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : Dec 12, 2017, 12:35 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 2:21 am IST

3 suspected LeT terrorists killed in gunfight.

Gunmen have been on bank robbery spree across Kashmir for quite some time and it is a second incident of its kind when they killed security guards in their attempt to loot cash from moving bank vehicles. (Photo: ANI/Representational)
 Gunmen have been on bank robbery spree across Kashmir for quite some time and it is a second incident of its kind when they killed security guards in their attempt to loot cash from moving bank vehicles. (Photo: ANI/Representational)

Srinagar: Two bank guards were killed when militants targeted a Jammu and Kashmir Bank vehicle in southern Shopian district on Monday.

Earlier, three militants, believed to be Lashkar-e-Tayyaba (LeT) cadres and a woman resident, were killed during an encounter in Handwara area of frontier Kupwara district, the police said.

A statement issued by the police said that two security guards were killed by terrorists after targeting a J&K Bank Scorpio in Shopian’s Kral Check area at around 3 pm on Monday. “The vehicle was on its way to Keller (Shopian). Two security guards — identified as Tariq Ahmed (25) and Mushtaq Ahmed (30), residents of Tumle Hall (Pulwama district) and (neighbouring) Anantnag, respectively — were injured in this attack. They were shifted to Pulwama’s district hospital where they succumbed to their injuries,” the police said.

Soon after the attack, the security forces launched a search operation in the area to track down the assailants, but no arrests had been made till filing of this report.

The sources in the J&K bank said that one of the slain guards Tariq Ahmad had purchased his own gun for Rs 80,000 recently as owning a licensed gun helps private security guards in getting a better wage package.

J&K Bank chairman and CEO Parvez Ahmed, while expressing shock over the killing of the security guards, said though they were employees of a private security firm Honest Security Agency their families should be “sufficiently supported financially and emotionally as they have lost bread earners”.

Gunmen have been on bank robbery spree across Kashmir for quite some time and it is a second incident of its kind when they killed security guards in their attempt to loot cash from moving bank vehicles.

On May 1 this year, five J&K policemen and two bank employees were killed when militants attacked a cash van in southern Kulgam district. Hizb-ul-Mujahideen, the formidable Kashmiri militant outfit, while owning responsibility had said it, however, did not kill the bank employees.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, lashkar-e-tayyaba, bank guards
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

2

Ookla report assigns 109th rank to India in world mobile internet speed

3

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

4

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

5

Feminism is a fight for humanity, not a word to be scared of: Hrithik Roshan

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

The indoor cross-country competition was packed with a lot of energy and action. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Sweden's annual international horse show

From angels lighting up the streets of London to the Christmas markets in Austria, cities worldwide have lit up to usher in Christmas. (All photos: AFP)

Christmas 2017: Cities worldwide light up to welcome Santa

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham