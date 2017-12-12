The Asian Age | News

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017

India, All India

J&K govt launches 'SAUBHAGYA' scheme

PTI
Published : Dec 12, 2017, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 12:29 pm IST

SAUBHAGYA, an initiative taken by the prime minister, seeks to provide electricity to 4 crore families across the country by December 2018.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Monday launched the scheme, and said electric connections would be given to poor people, identified by the Socio Economic and Caste Census of 2011 and others sections for Rs 500, payable in 10 instalments in the bill.
 The state's Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Monday launched the scheme, and said electric connections would be given to poor people, identified by the Socio Economic and Caste Census of 2011 and others sections for Rs 500, payable in 10 instalments in the bill. (Photo: Representational Image | File)

Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has launched SAUBHAGYA (Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojna) with an aim to provide free electricity connections to poor people in the state.

SAUBHAGYA, an initiative taken by the prime minister, seeks to provide electricity to 4 crore families across the country by December 2018.

The state's Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh on Monday launched the scheme, and said electric connections would be given to poor people, identified by the Socio Economic and Caste Census of 2011 and others sections for Rs 500, payable in 10 instalments in the bill.

The scheme also promises on-the-spot registration of applicants.

"It is one of the many initiatives of the prime minister to ensure that the poor of the country are empowered," the deputy chief minister said during the launch programme.

Directing the officers on the scheme, Singh said they should work together to ensure that the beneficiaries are identified in a transparent manner.

While referring to the various initiatives being undertaken in the power sector, Singh said that necessary mechanisms are being put in place to ensure the augmentation of state's electric infrastructure.

Tags: saubhagya, jammu, kashmir, nirmal singh, narendra modi, free electricity
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

