The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Dec 12, 2017 | Last Update : 06:34 AM IST

India, All India

Govt identifies 90 big-ticket lagging projects

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIMESH SINGH
Published : Dec 12, 2017, 6:27 am IST
Updated : Dec 12, 2017, 6:29 am IST

Some of the main reasons range from lack of funds, environmental clearances, non-availability of raw material as well as land acquisition.

The Niti Aayog now plans to engage with the concerned stakeholders of these 90-odd projects and find out their actual status.
 The Niti Aayog now plans to engage with the concerned stakeholders of these 90-odd projects and find out their actual status.

New Delhi: Concerned over several big ticket infrastructure projects getting stalled, the Centre has identified around 90-odd projects belonging to the power, transport, mines and mineral sectors which are worth more than Rs 1,000 crore each, which need to be expedited. Out of these, 20 are government sector projects while the remaining 70 projects belong to the private sector.

According to highly-placed sources, government think-tank Niti Aayog on directions from the Centre, is learnt to have identified these projects on the basis of the fact that some work has begun on them and whose reasons for getting delayed are known.

Some of the main reasons range from lack of funds, environmental clearances, non-availability of raw material as well as land acquisition.

The Niti Aayog now plans to engage with the concerned stakeholders of these 90-odd projects and find out their actual status. A majority of these projects belong to the power sector, followed by the transport as well as the mines & mineral sectors, sources privy to the development informed this newspaper.

A high-level meeting to review the delayed projects was undertaken by the Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar recently, where it was decided that the prime focus would be on these 90 projects.

It is reliably learnt that while the thinktank reviewed as many as 1,000 stalled projects, the main focus was primarily on those projects whose reasons behind delays are available.

It is felt that expediting such projects would be easier as the reasons stalling them are known and therefore can be easily rectified, sources added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has specifically been concerned over delay in such major infrastructure projects,

Tags: niti aayog, centre, rajiv kumar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Wield the wand: Day-long convention of magicians in Thane to push for status of 'art'

2

Ookla report assigns 109th rank to India in world mobile internet speed

3

PSL spot-fixing row: PCB bans Nasir Jamshed for a year

4

Heartbreaking video shows boy pleading to be left alone by bullies

5

Feminism is a fight for humanity, not a word to be scared of: Hrithik Roshan

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars, especially the actresses, turned up in their fashionable best at the Lux Golden Rose Awards 2017 held in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town's leading ladies up the glamour quotient at awards show

Kapoor family and Bollywood stars turned up amid heavy rains at the funeral of Shashi Kapoor, who passed away on Monday, held in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shashi Kapoor cremated with state honours, SRK, Big B, others in attendance

In a shocking news to the entire Indian cinema, acting legend Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. We remember the screen legend through his illustrious movie legacy.

RIP Shashi Kapoor: Remembering the legendary hero of Hindi cinema

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham