‘Tragic loss to country': Leaders pay tribute to Ananth Kumar

Published : Nov 12, 2018, 10:24 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2018, 10:30 am IST

Union Minister Ananth Kumar died at 2 am on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 59.

Union Minister Ananth Kumar was battling lung cancer for several months. (Photo: File)
 Union Minister Ananth Kumar was battling lung cancer for several months. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who was battling lung cancer for several months, died at 2 am on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 59.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, expressed their grief over Kumar’s death.

Expressing his sadness over Kumar’s death, President Kovind said saying the passing of the "veteran" parliamentarian was "a tragic loss” to public life in the country and particularly for the people of Karnataka."

 

 

PM Modi also expressed his grief and said Ananth Kumar was "a remarkable leader" who "went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion".

 

 

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said Ananth Kumar "was a great asset to the BJP organisation".

 

 

 

BJP president Amit Shah also took to Twitter and remembered Ananth Kumar as a “remarkable administrator”. He said Kumar’s death has left a void in the BJP and Indian polity that cannot be filled soon.

 

 

 

Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences to Kumar's family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

 

 

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she was "pained" to know about Ananth Kumar's death. "His death is a personal loss for me," she tweeted.

 

 

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was "absolutely shocked and pained" by Ananth Kumar's death. He added that Kumar’s death is a big loss for the BJP and also a personal loss for him.

 

 

 

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she felt "deep sense of grief" on hearing about Kumar’s death.

 

 

Former Karnataka chief minister and current minister in the Modi government, Sadananda Gowda, said it was "unbelievable" that his "friend, brother Ananthkumar is no more".

 

 

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said that Kumar will be “remembered as able administrator and a grass root leader”.

 

 

 

Expressing his sadness, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that he has lost a “great friend” in Ananth Kumar’s death.

“He was a value based politician, who made significant contribution to country as MP and Union Minister. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family and his followers to endure this loss,” Kumaraswamy added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Kumar had a huge contribution in Karnataka politics and will be always remembered for his good work.

