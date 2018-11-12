‘Tragic loss to country': Leaders pay tribute to Ananth Kumar

Union Minister Ananth Kumar died at 2 am on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 59.

Bengaluru: Union Minister Ananth Kumar, who was battling lung cancer for several months, died at 2 am on Monday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. He was 59.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other political leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, expressed their grief over Kumar’s death.

Expressing his sadness over Kumar’s death, President Kovind said saying the passing of the "veteran" parliamentarian was "a tragic loss” to public life in the country and particularly for the people of Karnataka."

Sad to hear of the passing of Union minister and veteran parliamentarian Shri H.N. Ananth Kumar. This is a tragic loss to public life in our country and particularly for the people of Karnataka. My condolences to his family, colleagues and countless associates #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 12, 2018

PM Modi also expressed his grief and said Ananth Kumar was "a remarkable leader" who "went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion".

Extremely saddened by the passing away of my valued colleague and friend, Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. He was a remarkable leader, who entered public life at a young age and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion. He will always be remembered for his good work. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

In another tweet, the Prime Minister said Ananth Kumar "was a great asset to the BJP organisation".

Ananth Kumar Ji was an able administrator, who handled many ministerial portfolios and was a great asset to the BJP organisation. He worked hard to strengthen the Party in Karnataka, particularly in Bengaluru and surrounding areas. He was always accessible to his constituents. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

I spoke to his wife, Dr. Tejaswini Ji and expressed condolences on the passing away of Shri Ananth Kumar Ji. My thoughts are with his entire family, friends and supporters in this hour of grief and sadness. Om Shanti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 12, 2018

BJP president Amit Shah also took to Twitter and remembered Ananth Kumar as a “remarkable administrator”. He said Kumar’s death has left a void in the BJP and Indian polity that cannot be filled soon.

I am grief stricken to learn about the untimely demise of our senior leader and union minister Shri Ananth Kumar ji. He served the nation and organisation with unparalleled zeal and dedication. Ananth ji worked tirelessly to strengthen the BJP in the state of Karnataka. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 12, 2018

Ananth ji was a remarkable administrator who served various ministerial portfolios. His passing away has left a void in the BJP and Indian polity that can not be filled soon. May God give his family & supporters strength to bear this tragic loss. My deepest condolences. Om Shanti — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) November 12, 2018

Rahul Gandhi also offered condolences to Kumar's family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

I’m sorry to hear about the passing of Union Minister, Shri Ananth Kumar ji, in Bengaluru, earlier this morning. My condolences to his family & friends. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 12, 2018

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said that she was "pained" to know about Ananth Kumar's death. "His death is a personal loss for me," she tweeted.

I am pained to know about the sad demise of Shri Ananth Kumar. He was like my younger brother. His death is a personal loss for me. — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) November 12, 2018

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that he was "absolutely shocked and pained" by Ananth Kumar's death. He added that Kumar’s death is a big loss for the BJP and also a personal loss for him.

Absolutely shocked and pained by the demise of very senior colleague and a friend Shri Anant Kumar ji. He was a seasoned parliamentarian who served the nation in several capacities. His passion and devotion for the welfare of people was commendable. My condolences to his family. — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) November 12, 2018

My mind is filled with memories of working with Anant Kumar ji in the government and party organisation. These memories will stay with me. His demise is a big loss for the BJP. It is also a personal loss for me. — राजनाथ सिंह (@rajnathsingh) November 12, 2018

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said she felt "deep sense of grief" on hearing about Kumar’s death.

Deep sense of grief on hearing that Shri @AnanthKumar_BJP is no more with us. Served @BJP4India @BJP4Karnataka all along. Bengaluru was in his head and heart, always. May God give his family the strength to bear with this loss. — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) November 12, 2018

Former Karnataka chief minister and current minister in the Modi government, Sadananda Gowda, said it was "unbelievable" that his "friend, brother Ananthkumar is no more".

Shocked , it’s unbelievable , My friend , Brother Ananthkumar is no more . pic.twitter.com/zMOYEn7gXc — Sadananda Gowda (@DVSBJP) November 12, 2018

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said that Kumar will be “remembered as able administrator and a grass root leader”.

Saddened by the demise of Union Minister & senior @BJP4India leader #AnanthKumar Ji. His valuable contribution to the nation under various Union Ministerial positions and sound leadership will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family at this moment of grief. Om Shanti. — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) November 12, 2018

Shri Anant kumar ji is a very good friend and a valued colleague... Shocked and saddened beyond words with his untimely demise... He will be remembered as able administrator and a grass root leader. My thoughts are with his family and followers at this hour of grief. — Suresh Prabhu (@sureshpprabhu) November 12, 2018

Expressing his sadness, Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy said that he has lost a “great friend” in Ananth Kumar’s death.

“He was a value based politician, who made significant contribution to country as MP and Union Minister. May his soul rest in peace and may God give strength to his family and his followers to endure this loss,” Kumaraswamy added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said Kumar had a huge contribution in Karnataka politics and will be always remembered for his good work.