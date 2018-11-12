The Asian Age | News

Probe report on exiled CBI chief handed to SC, next hearing on Friday

The top court has fixed pleas of Alok Verma and NGO Common Cause for hearing on November 16.

On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Alok Verma within a period of 2 weeks. (Photo: File | PTI)
 On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Alok Verma within a period of 2 weeks. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) on Monday submitted its preliminary probe report relating to exiled CBI Director Alok Verma in a sealed cover before the Supreme Court.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice S K Kaul took the report on record and fixed pleas of Alok Verma and NGO Common Cause for hearing on November 16.

During the hearing, interim CBI Director M Nageswar Rao also filed a report on decisions taken by him since October 23 as head of the agency.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that former apex court judge A K Patnaik supervised the CVC inquiry which was completed on November 10.

On October 26, the apex court had asked the CVC to complete inquiry in respect of the allegation made against Verma within a period of 2 weeks.

