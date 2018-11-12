The Asian Age | News

Monday, Nov 12, 2018

India, All India

PM Modi pays tribute to Indians who fought in WW I

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Nov 12, 2018, 4:30 am IST
Updated : Nov 12, 2018, 4:30 am IST



Modi recalled that he had the honour of paying tributes at the Neuve-Chapelle Memorial in France and at the memorial in Israel’s Haifa, places associated with India’s role in World War I.
 

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to Indian soldiers who fought in World War I and said the country reiterates its commitment towards world peace so that the trail of death and destruction caused by wars does not occur.

“Today, as we mark one hundred years since the end of the horrific First World War, we reiterate our commitment towar-ds world peace and ple-dge to work to further an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood so that the trail of death and destruction caused by wars does not occur,” he said in a series of tweets.

India remembers its brave soldiers who fought in WW I, he said. “This was a war in which India was not directly involved yet our soldiers fought world over, just for the cause of peace,” the Prime Minister said.

Mr Modi recalled that he had the honour of paying tributes at the Neuve-Chapelle Memorial in France and at the memorial in Israel’s Haifa, places associated with India’s role in World War I.

“When (Israel) PM Benjamin Netanyahu came to India, we paid tributes at the Teen Murti-Haifa Chowk,” the Prime Minister said.

